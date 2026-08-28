AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr., Kayshon Boutte, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts S Camryn Bynum will wear the green dot for the defense in 2026 for the first time, a role typically held by a team’s MIKE linebacker to communicate the play from the sideline to the huddle. Bynum talked about getting the responsibility and explained why DC Lou Anarumo had a safety do it over a linebacker.

“I take pride in being able to carry that communication straight from the coach and give everything that I need to say to the other guys,” Bynum said, via the team’s website. “(Anarumo) said when a linebacker has it, he’s always telling something to the safeties anyway.”

Colts S Vonn Bell has experience with the green dot under Anarumo from their time together in Cincinnati. Bell’s advice to Bynum was simple — get in shape.

“I talked to Bell while he was here during OTAs about it,” Bynum said. “He kept saying the same thing: ‘Get in shape.'”

“I get on the battle ropes trying to do as much lung stuff to get my lung capacity up. It’s a different thing. It’s easy to run back, but when you have to talk and say the full call, and the call is a full sentence long, sometimes they get long-winded.”

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence talked about his connection with WR Brian Thomas, Jr. and detailed how the two have gotten on the same page.

“The trust between us, because we’ve communicated so much, has just grown a lot,” Lawrence said, via Jags Wire. “Certain routes, I know exactly what he’s going to do. He’s really consistent in his approach and what he does. He tells you something and how he’s going to run a route, and then he goes and he does it like that. It sounds simple, but not everyone’s like that. I’ve played with a lot of guys that are really good receivers, but you say you’re going to run it one way, then you get in the game or the live period and the route looks completely different. He’s not one of those guys.“

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said they’ll bring WR Kayshon Boutte along slowly but he’s excited about the added element that he can bring to the offense.

“He’s one of the better contested catch players that I’ve seen,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “If the ball is close, he has a knack for going up and playing physical and coming down with the football. That’s what intrigued me when I continued to watch his tape from last year and previous years. He continued to make those tough catches and that’s what you want. I want everybody on our team to be tough mentally and physically and he has shown that on his tape.“