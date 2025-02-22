AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr., Tetairoa McMillan, Ryan Kelly, Colts, Jaguars

Colts

Sitting at pick No. 14, Georgia S Malaki Starks has been a popular pick so far among various mock drafts. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah described Starks’ profile and highlighted his athleticism and positional versatility.

“You noticed him when he was younger and kind of popped on the scene,” Jeremiah said, via Paul Bretl of the Colts Wire. “Man, he’s such an easy mover, like a fluid athlete. He just didn’t make as many plays this year. He made the big pick, a big-time athletic interception down the field in the Clemson game, and then after that just didn’t make a ton of plays.”

“But real reliable. He’s obviously a really smooth athlete, takes really good angles. Gets guys on the ground. I like the fact that he’s young. I think his best football is still ahead of him, and I like the fact that he has safety nickel flex and can do a lot of different things.”

Indianapolis could have work to do along the offensive line, especially with C Ryan Kelly‘s future uncertain with the team.

“If I’m part of the team going forward, great. If not, it was an honor to wear the horseshoe,” Kelly said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Holder adds that RT Braden Smith‘s future in Indianapolis is complicated between his injury history and his $19.75 million cap hit for 2025. The team could have to find a replacement for one of their bookend tackles.

Holder added that the team could look for an upgrade at tight end, which was arguably their worst position group last season. Penn State TE Tyler Warren is one of the premier prospects and figures to be within range of where the Colts are picking.

Jaguars

Jacksonville holds the No. 5 overall pick in the draft and could use offensive playmakers to go with WR Brian Thomas Jr. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was asked how Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan would fit with the Jaguars and talked the potential dynamic with McMillan’s physical style.

“You’d have two power forward types,” Jeremiah said, via Paul Bretl of the Jaguars Wire. “He’s (McMillan) got unbelievable body control with hands to go play above the end like red zone weapon, Drake London-esque, a real, real smooth mover.”

Although Jeremiah doesn’t have McMillan graded as a top-five player in the class, he doesn’t think taking him at No. 5 would be too much of a reach to dissuade the move.

“That’s a little bit higher than I have him, but I have him as a top receiver. I have him as the 15th player (overall)… I guess that’s not that far removed from where I

have him graded. I think you could make that argument. That would be a fun pairing.”