AFC Notes: Brian Thomas, Trevor Lawrence, Colts Ownership Transition, Jaguars, Titans

Colts
- Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Colts announced the details on the transition from late owner Jim Irsay to his daughters Carlie-Irsay Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson.
- Pelissero adds Irsay-Gordon will become owner and CEO and serve as the team’s main owner. Foyt will become Owner and EVP and Jackson will become owner and Chief Brand Officer and President of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation.
- Colts HC Shane Steichen said QB Anthony Richardson met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache for a second opinion on his shoulder, but they will continue to move forward with rest over surgery. (Holder)
- Colts K Spencer Shrader said he had interest from five different teams this offseason, but loved the situation in Indianapolis. (Joel A. Erickson)
Jaguars
- The Jaguars picked up $794,000 in cap space on June 2 following the release of WR Gabriel Davis, per OverTheCap.
- Per Matt Zenitz, the Jaguars are expected to hire former Michigan State executive senior associate athletic director and assistant general counsel Jon Dykema.
- Jaguars HC Liam Coen on WR Brian Thomas exiting practice with a left shoulder injury: “He absolutely could have gone back and played. Just bruised it a little bit. Said he had great range of motion, strength. He’s all good. No issues, just precautionary.” (Jeremy Bergman)
- Per Rick Ballou, Jaguars HC Liam Coen said QB Trevor Lawrence was in a sleeve due to “general soreness.”
Titans
- Per Turron Davenport, first-round QB Cam Ward will get most of the quarterback reps during mandatory minicamp to ensure they are prioritizing his development.
- Callahan challenged CB L’Jarius Sneed to play at the level he did in Kansas City: “Waiting for L’Jarius Sneed to show us he’s the player he’s been. He has a great track record in league, but we want to see it here as well.” (Jim Wyatt)
- Callahan wants DL Jeffery Simmons to get home more and finish plays: “I’d like to see more sacks from him. He certainly affects the QB but we’d like to see him get the QB to the ground more often. I know he’s going to work like hell to do that.” (Davenport)
