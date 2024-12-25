AFC Notes: Brock Bowers, Patrick Mahomes, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers fell behind two scores to the Broncos in Week 16 coming off a loss the Buccaneers the week prior. After completing the second-half comeback to get the win, Los Angeles DL Morgan Fox explained the locker room’s mindset when they went down double digits.

“We just took a look in the mirror and were kind of sick of it — sick of how we played in the first half, sick of how we played in the last game (against the Bucs),” Fox said. “Everybody kind of locked in together and said, ‘Hey, we’re not going to let this s— go anymore.’ And that’s what we did.”

Chargers DC Jesse Minter believes their ability to respond speaks volumes to the team’s resiliency.

“You hope that you have a strong enough foundation,” Minter said, “that you’ve done enough things together, that you can look at each other, you can fix your problems and trust each other.”

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chargers put in a claim for WR Diontae Johnson but Houston had higher waiver priority.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had another game in Week 16 where he performed well despite playing through an injury that would’ve forced many other players out of the game. Kansas City HC Andy Reid spoke on how important it is to have a leader who is as tough as Mahomes is mentally and physically.

“He spoils the dog out of us there because he’s so tough mentally and physically,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of The Athletic. “You just get used to it. Most guys don’t come back from that like he did, but he set his mind to it and he jumped in that training room and stayed in there. Most guys don’t do that. It sends a message to the whole team, and our guys are real good with it. Our leaders are good in that way. They try to play through things.”

and (PS) for workouts this week, per Howard Balzer. Of the two, Kansas City signed Tonyan to their practice squad.

Raiders

Raiders first-round TE Brock Bowers continued his amazing rookie season by eclipsing the 100-catch and 1,000-yard mark in their Week 16 win. Las Vegas QB Aidan O’Connell praised Bowers for handling all the responsibilities they put on his plate.

“We ask a lot of him, and he answers the bell almost every time,” O’Connell said, via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “We’re obviously super lucky to have a guy like that on our team.”

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce raved about Bowers’ complete skillset and hard-working mentality.

“I said it from the jump, right? He’s all ball,” Pierce said. “He’s all business. He doesn’t blink. He doesn’t flinch. He wants to win and whatever it takes to win — if it’s throwing him the ball or him blocking — he’ll do whatever it takes. And again, I’m just proud of his effort.”