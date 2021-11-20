AFC Notes: Broncos, Browns, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos’ GM George Paton said that WR Tim Patrick represents everything Broncos want in a core player. He is tough, smart, productive and quarterbacks trust him. Paton also said that re-signing WR Courtland Sutton is also a priority. (Mike Klis)

Browns

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski is preparing his defense to face QB Tim Boyle after the Lions announced that QB Jared Goff will be out this week. He is also preparing his group to secure the ball as there is a chance of wind and rain affecting the game this Sunday.

“Our scouts do a great job of preparing the staff for who we may see, whether it is Boyle or (David) Blough,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone.com. “Boyle was a guy if you remember, we evaluated coming out of college potentially as a free agent. He was in Green Bay for a couple of years. I feel like we know these guys, and based on who is out there, we will adjust accordingly.”

“It is going to be wet, it is going to be muddy, it is going to be ugly, it is going to be sloppy and all of those things,” Stefanski said. “That is what the game is going to be. We understand that and we have to be ready to go. We understand that ball security is a premium. All of the guys that touch it — center-quarterback exchange, the exchange between the quarterback and the running backs, and catching the ball in adverse conditions — are all things that you have to prepare for, and you have to work at those during this week.”

Steelers

Gerry Dulac notes that while Steelers’ QB Ben Roethlisberger is expected to start on Sunday, he is flying to Los Angeles separate from the rest of his teammates as a precautionary measure.

Steelers placed OL Kevin Dotson on injured reserve.