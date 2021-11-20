Broncos Activate Three From COVID-19 List Including QB Drew Lock

The Denver Broncos officially activated QB Drew Lock, DB Michael Ojemudia and LB Justin Strnad from the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The Broncos received a roster exemption for Lock.

Lock, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract including a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

In 2021, Lock has appeared in one game for the Broncos and completed 12-21 of his passes for 113 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.