AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Broncos first-round CB Patrick Surtain II ‘s chest injury isn’t considered to be serious.

's chest injury isn't considered to be serious. Broncos OT Garett Bolles wasn't satisfied with his performance following the team's loss against the Ravens: "I am really angry with myself. I am my biggest critic. Today I took a punch to the face. I have to get back off the mat and figure it out and fix the things." (Troy Renck)

Broncos OLB Von Miller said the team needs to respond following their loss to the Ravens this week. Miller notes it will be nice to play a "normal team" with a matchup against the Steelers coming up: "We've got to respond. We've got a tough Pittsburgh team. They pass the ball. It'll be good to get back to (playing) a normal team that's drop-back pass and hand the ball off. (laughs) It'll be refreshing to be able to play normal football again." (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray went down with an ankle injury in Saturday’s practice, which looks like it might sideline him for an extended period of time. However, even before the injury the former first-round pick was struggling to find his footing in new HC Brandon Staley‘s defense, losing playing time to LB Drue Tranquill.

“He’s at the beginning with us,” Staley said via the Athletic’s Daniel Popper. “We are trying to get him comfortable within his role. There have been some really good moments for him. And then, there have been some moments that we need him to produce more. I think that goes for a lot of guys. With young players in this league, the timeline for when it comes on is different for everybody. The biggest thing is we’re not disappointed at all in him. The fact that we have three guys that can start at that position is a real advantage. It’s an advantage for him. What we’re learning is just, truly, how to take advantage of his talent.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he is happy the Chiefs found a way to stop their two-game losing streak.

“You guys asked me this last week about, ‘Does it bother you?’ Well, yeah, it bothers everybody,” Reid said, via Pro Football Talk. “You’re in a profession where winning is very important. So these guys take that personal, they understand that, and they’ve had success and want to get back to doing things they know are correct. And we weren’t doing that for a couple of weeks. We had all of these turnovers — too much. We were giving games away that way and that’s what we did. It was important that we buckled down together and do a nice job and that’s what happened.”

Chiefs LB Ben Niemann is out of concussion protocol: "He's OK to go." (Sam McDowell)

Chiefs LB Willie Gay may return from IR this week: "I think he's starting to feel a little bit better, for sure." (McDowell)

Chiefs WR Josh Gordon may play this week vs. Buffalo: "I'm just gonna play it by ear and see how he feels. Really, it's more of a comfort thing with the offense. I don't want to put him in a bad situation out there." (McDowell)