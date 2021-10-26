AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
- Per NFL Media’s James Palmer, Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to come off injured reserve and make his return to the field this week against Washington.
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said OLB Von Miller won’t practice on Tuesday and is day-to-day, while DT Mike Purcell is likely out on Sunday after having thumb surgery. (Mike Klis)
- New Broncos OLB Stephen Weatherly said he is embracing the trade: “Good. I’m always for new opportunities And it was just I was really excited because I mean I was going to go somewhere & have another shot to prove that I can do what it takes to play at this (level)” (Chris Tomasson)
Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes that there are a lot of reasons trading for Bears DL Akiem Hicks makes sense for the Chargers, including familiarity with the coaching staff and need. But Popper is pessimistic because Hicks’ salary would leave the Chargers with far less cap room than they like to operate with during the season and he’s currently hurt.
- Another option is Eagles DT Fletcher Cox, who is frustrated with his role in Philadelphia’s new defensive system and is playing on a minimum base salary in 2021 after restructuring. However, Popper notes Cox would be a lot more expensive than Hicks in terms of draft pick compensation.
- Popper also mentions Eagles G Brandon Brooks as a potential trade target, as he’d shore up a hole at right guard and is also on a minimum salary this year. He could even help the Chargers beyond 2021. However, he’s 32 and currently recovering from a pectoral injury, so Popper questions whether this kind of move would fit with Chargers GM Tom Telesco‘s team-building philosophy.
- Chargers WR Mike Williams said the knee issue he was dealing with during last Sunday’s game against Baltimore is the same knee that he injured in 2019. He had some swelling and tightness but is feeling better coming off the bye. (Popper)
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said WR/KR Andre Roberts will be the team’s primary kick returner: “He’s exactly what we need. We need someone with experience. He’s had a high level of production at the position.” (Gilbert Manzano)
- Staley announced LB Drue Tranquill, S Nasir Adderley and DT Justin Jones are all trending towards playing this Sunday against New England. He added Chargers LB Kenneth Murray is a little behind those guys in terms of recovery. (Jeff Miller)
- Staley also reiterated the team has confidence in K Tristan Vizcaino, but they are keeping their options open moving forward: “We’re going to make sure we keep all our options open at that position. But we still have a lot of confidence in Tristan.” (Manzano)
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor writes the Chiefs could try to trade DT Jarran Reed, as he hasn’t provided much pass rush from the interior and Kansas City is about to move DL Chris Jones back inside.
- Taylor adds the Chiefs could also try and move CB Mike Hughes, who is starting to slip down the depth chart in the secondary.
