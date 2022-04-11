AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

“You can’t be getting blown out. You can’t look like a fool. You gotta have people in sync, working together. And as a leader, you have to point that out. Even through adversity, there are things that are very good that come from that. For us, when we went into Green Bay, it was the same pressure to win that I had at Jacksonville. Nothing was going to, ‘Hey, Blake Bortles played so great, he got a contract …’ No. S—, you gotta win.”

However, he adds it’s unrealistic to expect the Broncos to look like a well-oiled machine from the start. There will be an adjustment period for Wilson as he acclimates to new weapons like Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, Jerry Jeudy and Javonte Williams.

“I haven’t been with the players at all. I don’t know the players,” Hackett said. “I don’t know Russell. I don’t know what Russell likes. And truly, you don’t know. You try your hardest [to project] but even Russell is probably going to like different stuff. We don’t have D.K. Metcalf now, so he’s gotta find stuff for Cortland and Tim and Jeudy and Javonte and all these guys. That’s a process. Look at basketball, look when LeBron goes somewhere new. I mean, it’s not like they jump right in and win it. People have to mold together. The idea is to get that mold to happen as fast as you possibly can. We did a great job finding ways to win games that first year [in Green Bay]. And then that second year is where I felt like it was the best offense I’ve ever been a part of.”