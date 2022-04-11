AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos
Although new Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett is brand-new to the job, there won’t be much of a grace period for him. Expectations are high in Denver after the trade acquisition of QB Russell Wilson who is viewed as the final piece to take a solid roster to the next step. Hackett is well-aware of this dynamic, as it’s been the same at his other coaching stops like Jacksonville.
“First and foremost I want to clarify something when you talk about ‘from the ground up,’” he said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I don’t think that exists anymore. I think in this profession, because of the way that society is, everybody wants to win now. Look at what happened in Jacksonville. We jumped in, we win, the next year we’re supposed to win the Super Bowl and I’m losing my job. So it’s like wherever you enter in, you gotta win, or you at least have to show signs of getting better and showing improvement to be able to win.
Chargers
- Justin Melo reports that the Los Angeles Chargers recently worked out Appalachian State CB Shaun Jolly.
- San Diego State P Matt Araiza, who could be picked early on Day 3, has had a private workout with a handful of teams, including the Chargers. (Tony Pauline)
Chiefs
- Texas Tech WR Erik Ezukanma is visiting the Chiefs today, according to Josh Norris.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Nebraska WR Samori Toure is making a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs.
