AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos WR KJ Hamler said he needed the big hit he took from Vikings DB Myles Dorn to give him the confidence he needed heading into this season.

“I felt good out there,” Hamler said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “It’s very exciting to be back. [Head coach Nathaniel Hackett] didn’t really want to play me, but you know, I was just like, ‘Man, just let me get in. Let me get a few reps and just see if I’m still myself.’ I just wanted to know that I am back to myself, and I am.”

The Broncos and OT Ja’Wuan James reached an injury settlement that is worth $1.09 million, according to Pro Football Talk. Denver released James last summer after he tore his Achilles working out away from the team, which voided his guarantees.

Chargers

For as much criticism as Chargers HC Brandon Staley‘s decision-making on fourth downs got in 2022, it was the run defense that really ended Los Angeles’ season. The Raiders closed out an elimination game in Week 18 last year by converting a first down with two straight runs despite facing a second and 11. Fixing that was the Chargers’ top priority, which is why Staley championed a trade with the Bears for OLB Khalil Mack.

“I felt like we were missing…that presence up front,” Staley said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “I think Derwin James is as good of a leader as there is in pro football. I think Joey Bosa is one of the top defensive players in pro football. But I think to establish a culture and the type of mindset, you gotta bring in players who can live that. I think there’s no better example of that than Khalil. I saw it happen in Chicago. He’s a fierce competitor.”

As for his aggressiveness on fourth down, Staley doesn’t see that changing, although he admits it was part of his self-evaluation this offseason.

“I think as a coach any time something doesn’t go down, you’re gonna challenge yourself and say, ‘Was that the best thing? Did I give myself, our team the best chance to win?’” he said. “That was a moment in the game that I felt like we could take advantage of to really give our team a lift. And looking back on it, when we didn’t make that fourth down, it had an impact on our offense for a couple of possessions. Defensively, we stopped them right away. I like the way we were playing but it had an impact on our offense for a few possessions and so I think I underestimated that, what that could do if we didn’t make it. But the mindset, I don’t regret. That’s obviously something that in one of the many decisions in that game that if you had to do over again and you knew it was gonna happen, you obviously wouldn’t do it. But the mindset of why we did it, I think in games like that, you have to go meet moments like that head-on.”

Chiefs

In his roster projection, the Athletic Nate Taylor expects the Chiefs to risk QB Shane Buechele on waivers, as veteran QB Chad Henne remains entrenched as the backup quarterback for now.

on waivers, as veteran QB remains entrenched as the backup quarterback for now. Taylor says the Chiefs want to keep four running backs, and veteran RB Ronald Jones may have played well enough in the final preseason game to keep his spot on the roster.

may have played well enough in the final preseason game to keep his spot on the roster. Chiefs fifth-round OL Darian Kinnard is a projected cut for Taylor, but he adds the team will try to bring him back for a redshirt season on the practice squad if that ends up being the case. In the meantime, OT Prince Tega Wanogho played well enough to stick as a backup tackle, per Taylor.

is a projected cut for Taylor, but he adds the team will try to bring him back for a redshirt season on the practice squad if that ends up being the case. In the meantime, OT played well enough to stick as a backup tackle, per Taylor. Taylor writes that LB Darius Harris , as well as a few others, have outplayed LB Jermaine Carter this summer, and while Carter signed a deal that was fully guaranteed as a free agent, he’s still a potential cut.

, as well as a few others, have outplayed LB this summer, and while Carter signed a deal that was fully guaranteed as a free agent, he’s still a potential cut. Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has gone through concussion protocol and said he will be ready for Week 1 against the Cardinals. (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport notes the new regime in Las Vegas may be looking to move on from former first-round OT Alex Leatherwood, with teams reaching out about a potential trade.