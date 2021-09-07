AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeff Legwold lists Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy as a potential breakout player in 2021. He expects Jeudy to take a step forward from his rookie season.
- An AFC scouting director thinks the Broncos are underrated but could be held back in the end by HC Vic Fangio: “Denver’s the surprise team that’s flying too far under the radar. They have the pass rush. They have excellent cornerbacks. On offense, Jerry Jeudy is a year older, and they get [Courtland Sutton] back. The only thing that could hold them back, in my opinion, is Vic Fangio. He isn’t very good.” (Matt Lombardo)
- One NFC executive thinks Broncos OLB Von Miller is an under-the-radar candidate for defensive player of the year as well: “I saw him moving around in the preseason and said, ‘He’s the same guy.’ He’s still got his explosiveness. And he’s got a really good secondary, which should buy him more time to rush the passer.” (Jeremy Fowler)
- Broncos TE Noah Fant is on track to play Sunday vs. Giants. (James Palmer)
Chargers
- ESPN’s Shelley Smith lists Chargers DT Jerry Tillery as a potential breakout player in 2021, as new HC Brandon Staley‘s defense should have a positive impact on him.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Adam Teicher lists Chiefs LB Willie Gay as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s been making plays with his range all through training camp. He’ll miss the first few games of the season, however.
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said S Tyrann Mathieu is still in COVID protocol: “We just have to wait that out and see where he’s at.” (Sam McDowell)
- Reid added RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams should be available on Sunday: “I think we’ll be OK there.” (McDowell)
Raiders
- ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez lists Raiders WR Henry Ruggs as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he expects Las Vegas to better utilize Ruggs’ elite speed.
- According to the Athletic’s Tashan Reed, Raiders G Richie Incognito didn’t practice on Tuesday as he remains sidelined by a calf injury.
- Raiders LB K.J. Wright‘s new deal with Las Vegas includes a $3 million fully-guaranteed base salary. In addition, he also has $255,000 total in per-game active roster bonuses ($15k per game), and up to $1.75 million in playing time incentives.
- Wright can make $500,000 each for hitting 25 percent and 45 percent of the snaps and $375,000 each for 65 and 75 percent of the snaps. The maximum amount he can earn on the deal is $5 million. (Mike Garafolo)
- The veteran linebacker expects to be available and ready to play Monday night vs. Baltimore. (Vincent Bonsignore)
- Wright said he will play strong-side linebacker in the Raiders’ 4-3 scheme, but he can play weak-side or middle linebacker if necessary. (Tashan Reed)
- The Raiders signed former Seahawks and Panthers WR David Moore to their practice squad. (Bob Condotta)
