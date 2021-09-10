AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater said that second-year WR Jerry Jeudy always “has a plan” to get himself open.

“Jerry, he’s a guy who just knows how to get open,” Bridgewater said. “You watch him, he’s a guy who has a plan every snap. If a defensive back is playing him outside leverage, he’ll come up with a plan in order to win to get to where he needs to be in order to get the ball.”

Bridgewater reiterated that Jeudy has a proven ability to create separation from defensive backs.

“If a guy is playing him inside leverage or tries to jump-jam him, he always has a plan. You love to see that in your wide receivers because now they know how to get open, they know how to create separation.”

Troy Renck says that the Broncos were taking calls about possible cornerback trades during the offseason, adding that CB Bryce Callahan would make the most sense as a trade target of the Ravens.

QUESTIONABLE: LB Bradley Chubb (ankle)

Chargers

OUT: S Trey Marshall (ankle)

Chiefs

OUT: C Austin Blythe (abdomen)

C Austin Blythe (abdomen) QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (hamstring), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip)

Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden said they are tasking rookie S Trevon Moehrig to defend Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Monday Night’s game: “[Moehrig’s] got to prove he can be a one-on-one, eraser tackler against perhaps the best open field runner in the sport on Monday night. I can’t wait to see it.” (Vic Tafur)