AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater said that second-year WR Jerry Jeudy always “has a plan” to get himself open.
“Jerry, he’s a guy who just knows how to get open,” Bridgewater said. “You watch him, he’s a guy who has a plan every snap. If a defensive back is playing him outside leverage, he’ll come up with a plan in order to win to get to where he needs to be in order to get the ball.”
Bridgewater reiterated that Jeudy has a proven ability to create separation from defensive backs.
“If a guy is playing him inside leverage or tries to jump-jam him, he always has a plan. You love to see that in your wide receivers because now they know how to get open, they know how to create separation.”
- Troy Renck says that the Broncos were taking calls about possible cornerback trades during the offseason, adding that CB Bryce Callahan would make the most sense as a trade target of the Ravens.
- QUESTIONABLE: LB Bradley Chubb (ankle)
Chargers
- OUT: S Trey Marshall (ankle)
- QUESTIONABLE: RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring)
Chiefs
- OUT: C Austin Blythe (abdomen)
- QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (hamstring), DT Derrick Nnadi (hip)
Raiders
- Raiders HC Jon Gruden said they are tasking rookie S Trevon Moehrig to defend Ravens QB Lamar Jackson in Monday Night’s game: “[Moehrig’s] got to prove he can be a one-on-one, eraser tackler against perhaps the best open field runner in the sport on Monday night. I can’t wait to see it.” (Vic Tafur)
