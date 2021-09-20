AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Mike Klis reports John Elway has an interest in being part of the Broncos’ ownership group if the team is sold at any point.

has an interest in being part of the Broncos’ ownership group if the team is sold at any point. Broncos RG Graham Glasgow said he hopes to play next Sunday against the Jets for the Broncos’ home opener, adding that tests on his heart came back “pretty good.” (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said he has been impressed by S Derwin James : “He’s just a truly unique player. I love coaching him. We’re still at the beginning of our process together. It’s been fun to team up with him every day because he brings out the best in you.” (Ed Werder)

said he has been impressed by S : “He’s just a truly unique player. I love coaching him. We’re still at the beginning of our process together. It’s been fun to team up with him every day because he brings out the best in you.” (Ed Werder) Nicki Jhabvala reports the NFL fined James $15,450 for unnecessary roughness after he was flagged for a horse-collar tackle on Washington RB Antonio Gibson during Week 1.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire can’t get too worked up over his fumble that nuked Kansas City’s chances of pulling out a win on Sunday night against the Ravens.

“We’ll need him the whole season. Don’t let one play define you. It’s a long season,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “If we want to be great, have a chance to try to make another run at this thing, he’s going to be an important part of it.”

Tom Pelissero reports t he NFL fined Browns Ronnie Harrison $12,128 for shoving $12,128 for shoving Chiefs Greg Lewis, who was not fined but did receive a warning that he would be disciplined for any more violations. RB coach, who was not fined but did receive a warning that he would be disciplined for any more violations.

Raiders Raiders WR Henry Ruggs‘ 61-yard touchdown to seal the win against the Steelers is an example of the explosive plays Las Vegas had in mind when making him the first receiver off the board in the first round in 2020. “That’s one of the reasons we took Ruggs,” Raiders HC Jon Gruden said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “He blew the top off in Arrowhead (last season) and helped us win that game and against the Jets. Not many guys can run that fast and track that ball.” Raiders QB Derek Carr added he enjoys throwing those deep balls to Ruggs and they help him feel comfortable with being more aggressive. “It’s really fun,” Carr said. “Y’all saw some of them in training camp, some of those throws I shouldn’t even throw them — but I just throw them past the coverage and he goes and gets them. Like even that one (Sunday), it’s still an iffy decision, but I can throw it past the coverage and there’s a fine line there. It’s unbelievable. The one I threw him, he just looks at it and you just see this gear that not a lot of human beings have. … As soon as they gave us that look … go get it.”