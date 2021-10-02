AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos Melvin Gordon has now sustained a lower leg injury, yet is still expected to play Sunday despite still dealing with a rib issue as well. ( RBhas now sustained a lower leg injury, yet is still expected to play Sunday despite still dealing with a rib issue as well. ( Ryan O’Halloran

Broncos elevated LB Curtis Robinson and OL Austin Schlottmann to their active roster. (NFLTR)

Chargers

Brandon Staley on the skillset possessed by WR Mike Williams : Chargers’ HCon the skillset possessed by WR “Mike’s got the label of just being the deep ball guy. I’ve just never seen him in that way.” ( Gilbert Manzano

Chargers second-year LB Kenneth Murray went down with a left leg injury during Saturday’s practice before eventually being carted off the field. (Daniel Popper)

went down with a left leg injury during Saturday’s practice before eventually being carted off the field. (Daniel Popper) According to Ian Rapoport, Murray rolled his ankle during practice and it doesn’t sound like this a serious injury.

The Chargers later announced that announce that LB Kenneth Murray (ankle) and DB Chris Harris Jr. (shoulder) are questionable while DT Justin Jones (calf) is out for Monday’s game against the Raiders.

Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs announced Saturday that CB Charvarius Ward and DE Frank Clark have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game.

and DE have been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game. Chiefs elevated DB Dicaprio Bootle to their active roster.

Raiders

Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden knew that QB Derek Carr was a great quarterback all along, and says that repetition and familiarity with his receivers have only made him better.

“Repetition is the mother of learning,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “This guy has had a million reps and the emergence of Edwards, the emergence of (Hunter) Renfrow, Ruggs is important, but (Carr’s) command has always been off the charts. I think we were last in the league in possessions last year. Might have been last in the league in field position in terms of drive starts, so with that being said you give this guy a lot of opportunities he’s going to have I think a lot of chances to succeed. I think he’s a great quarterback.”

Carr himself says that he is trying to be smart while taking chances downfield with his speedy receivers.

“Could I go out there and complete 75 percent of my passes?” Carr said. “Yeah, but I am sure we would get booed out of the stadium really quick. … It’s just that fine line of letting it air out and really moving the chains and being smart about the down and distance, being smart about the team you’re playing … so many factors. You try your best to find opportunities but you have to be smart. My job is to take care of the football.”

Raiders HC Jon Gruden announced Saturday that RB Josh Jacobs will be a game-time decision on Monday. Gruden added that Jacobs is “very questionable” to play. ( Doug Kyed