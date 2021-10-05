AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos TE Noah Fant reiterated his previous statements on how the team feels good with either quarterback starting, as Drew Lock could be back in the picture now that Teddy Bridgewater is in concussion protocol.

“It’s the same approach we had in camp,” Fant said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Denver Post. “We didn’t know who the quarterback was going to be. We’re comfortable with both of them. … We ran the same game plan [Sunday with Lock]. That’s the game plan we prepared for during the week and we just kind of kept with it. Obviously, we have to improve and try to put some more points on the board.”

Chargers

Chargers DE Joey Bosa has had time to review the film from their Monday Night Football win over the Raiders. He notes that Raiders QB Derek Carr shut down once they began to get pressure on him, which he says was their plan going into the game.

“We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook,” Bosa said, via Kevin Patra of NFL.com. “And you saw on (DT Christian Covington‘s) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player. … but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down.”

Colts DT Khalil Davis also had a waiver claim placed on him by the Steelers, Titans and Chargers. If claimed by the Steelers, Davis would have become teammates with his twin brother Carlos Davis. (Field Yates)

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is highly anticipating the return of WR Josh Gordon, who he says is a hard worker and is excited to integrate him into the offense.

“The first day I saw him, that dude is special,” Mahomes said, via PFT. “And he works his tail off. He can make plays happen. I’m excited to kind of incorporate him into our offense. I mean, he’s a guy that — he’s a great guy. I got to meet him. Got to talk to him for a full week now. I’m excited for him not only on the field but off the field as well being a part of this locker room and the culture that we bring, it’s gonna make each other better on and off the field. . . . I mean he works his tail off. You could tell that from day one. I mean he wants to be in there. . . . I think he’s going to be a huge addition to our offense and it will help open up other guys as well.”

Raiders

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports there are currently no changes with G Richie Incognito‘s calf injury and that there are no plans for him to be of service to the team in the near future.