AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the sense entering the season was that Broncos HC Vic Fangio was on a one-year audition for new GM George Paton. However, Fowler adds so far Paton likes working with Fangio and there’s not a big internal push to make a change.
- That said, if there’s a sense from the team and in the locker room that the Broncos have hit a ceiling under Fangio, it could lead to some changes. In that event, Fangio would be in high demand as a defensive coordinator, per Fowler.
- Fowler adds the Broncos are expected to aim higher at quarterback in 2022 than veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater, who has played reasonably well but also doesn’t look like a long-term answer: “The problem is Denver is probably the best fit for Teddy Two Gloves. They run crossing routes and give him manageable throws. He’s played pretty well and might have done enough to get a nice contract somewhere.”
- Broncos RB Melvin Gordon, who is an impending free agent, said he would love to re-sign with Denver but he isn’t sure that second-round RB Javonte Williams‘ breakout won’t make him expendable: “Hell yeah I’m thinking about it. I would love to be here, I want to be here. I don’t think many people want me here, as far as the fans… I understand and I get it.” (Kyle Newman)
Chargers
- Chargers CB Chris Harris (COVID-19) said he is testing negative and expects to play in Week 14 despite not being eligible to return until Saturday: “I’ll be good. Tested negative every day,” per USA Today’s Josina Anderson.
- Anderson, citing a league source, reports that WR Mike Williams also has tested negative so far.
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley said it is still possible Williams and Harris play Sunday despite being on the COVID list. (Mike Garafolo)
- Williams and Harris are both unvaccinated, close contacts with Chargers WR Keenan Allen, who tested positive earlier this week. As long as they don’t test positive, they could be cleared in time to play. Allen could be cleared with two negative tests 24 hours apart.
- Staley added OLB Kyler Fackrell had knee surgery but may still return this season. (Gilbert Manzano)
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe expects the Chiefs to get aggressive with restructures to free up cap space this offseason, with likely candidates including QB Patrick Mahomes, DT Chris Jones, G Joe Thuney and DE Frank Clark.
- He notes Kansas City has just 29 players under contract for 2022 and some prominent pending free agents like S Tyrann Mathieu, LT Orlando Brown Jr., DE Melvin Ingram and DT Jarran Reed.
Raiders
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says he’s sensed a clear shift, and there might now be more head coaching job openings this year than previously expected. That includes the Raiders, where it looks like both interim HC Rich Bisaccia and GM Mike Mayock could be out as the team reshapes its leadership completely.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have heard from a number of league sources that the Raiders’ job openings would be the best of any this cycle, meaning Las Vegas would have its pick of the best candidates. Both of them lean toward owner Mark Davis cleaning house, though he hasn’t yet tipped his hand.
- Graziano adds to keep an eye on the Raiders as a team that could try and lure Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL. The Davis and Harbaugh families have a friendship that dates back a while and it’s the type of splash that would appeal to Davis.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes that Raiders QB Derek Carr will be entering a contract year in 2022 and a decision on an extension will be the top priority for whoever is making that call.
- Raiders P A.J. Cole‘s new four-year deal carries a value of $12.4 million. (Vic Tafur)
