AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- The Denver Broncos announced that they have named Andrew Carter as defensive quality control coach.
- Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett introduced former Buffalo CB coach DeAndre Thompson as an assistant CB coach during a press conference. (Mike Klis)
Chargers
- Shelley Smith of ESPN sees Chargers RT Bryan Bulaga as a cap casualty this offseason, as he has only played in 11 games since signing with the team as a free agent back in 2020.
- She also lists DT Justin Jones and WR Mike Williams as players it should be a priority to re-sign.
Chiefs
- Adam Teicher of ESPN wonders if the Chiefs will move on from DE Frank Clark and LB Anthony Hitchens in order to make space for new deals for LT Orlando Brown and S Tyrann Mathieu.
- Kansas City did indeed cut Hitchens on Tuesday.
- He adds the Chiefs’ defensive line will also need a makeover this offseason, as DE Melvin Ingram, DT Jarran Reed, DE Alex Okafor and DT Derrick Nnadi are all pending free agents. If Clark is cut the Chiefs need another pass rush threat or two to complement DT Chris Jones.
Raiders
- While all eyes remain on the Raiders’ quarterback situation with Derek Carr, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN thinks the team could wind up cutting linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, with neither player living up to the contracts they signed in free agency in 2020.
- The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Kennedy Polamalu as the team’s running back coach. (Tom Pelissero)
