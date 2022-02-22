AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Broncos

  • The Denver Broncos announced that they have named Andrew Carter as defensive quality control coach.
  • Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett introduced former Buffalo CB coach DeAndre Thompson as an assistant CB coach during a press conference. (Mike Klis)

Chargers

Chiefs

Raiders

  • While all eyes remain on the Raiders’ quarterback situation with Derek Carr, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN thinks the team could wind up cutting linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski, with neither player living up to the contracts they signed in free agency in 2020.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire Kennedy Polamalu as the team’s running back coach. (Tom Pelissero)

