AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeff Legwold writes the Broncos had DE Randy Gregory as their top-rated free agent pass rusher and were comfortable with the background work they’d done on his past suspension.
- Gregory’s five-year, $70M contract includes a $10 million signing bonus with his $4 million 2022 base salary and $14 million 2023 base salary fully guaranteed. He is also owed $1 million roster bonuses in 2025 and 2026. (Doug Kyed)
- The base salaries for Gregory’s final three years are $13.745 million, $12.745 million and $12.745 million. He has up to $255,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in each of those years. (Over The Cap)
- The Broncos did not tender restricted free agent DL DeShawn Williams, who will now become an unrestricted free agent. (Mike Klis)
Chargers
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Chargers’ five-year, $82.5 million deal for CB J.C. Jackson includes a $25 million signing bonus and base salaries of $3 million, $12 million, $12.375 million, $12.025 million and $12.1 million.
- Jackson’s base salaries in 2022 and 2023 are guaranteed. He also has a $2 million roster bonus due on the third day of the respective league year in 2024, 2025 and 2026.
Chiefs
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the Chiefs are “deep in talks” on a contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill that will pay him more than $20 million per season and free up cap space for Kansas City.
- According to ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, the Chiefs never offered S Tyrann Mathieu a contract and were planning to go in a different direction.
- Fansided’s Matt Verderame reports Chiefs DE Frank Clark‘s reworked contract includes $6.8 million fully guaranteed with a second-year team option.
- Chiefs new S Justin Reid‘s three-year, $31.5 million deal includes a $10.5 million signing bonus and guaranteed salaries of $1.035 million in 2022, $8.95 million in 2023, and a non-guaranteed salary of $9.99 million in 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- He can also earn a $15,000 workout bonus this year, $510,000 in per-game active roster bonuses in 2024, and another $250,000 workout bonus in 2023-2024.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler talked to RB James White who re-signed with the Patriots over the Raiders: “(New England) wanted me back, that’s all that matters.”
- USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports the 49ers, Bills, Colts, and Jets were all interested in OLB Chandler Jones before he signed with the Raiders on Wednesday.
- The Raiders did not tender restricted free agent CB Keisean Nixon. (Doug Kyed)
