AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said there will be a rotation at right tackle to start and OL Lloyd Cushenberry is the starter at center right now despite the addition of third-round C Quinn Meinerz . (Troy Renck)

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is confident he's the long-term answer for the organization given he's a "survivor" throughout his career: "I'm a survivor. You can throw me in the jungle and I'm gonna come out with a fur coat and a headband I made with some leaves." (Aric DiLalla)

Chargers

Aaron Wilson reports the Chargers worked out QB K.J. Costello .

. Chargers DE Joey Bosa has been impressed with fourth-round DE Chris Rumph II this offseason: “He actually motivated me to want to study more and then get to know my stuff. I was like, ‘Dang, not gonna let this rookie frickin’ outshine me.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Chiefs

Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu said he isn’t going to be distracted by his contract status: “I’m all about ball. I love ball. It’s important for me to kind of stay focused on that and let other things handle themselves . . . The only thing on my mind right now is getting off to a fast start.” (Adam Teicher)

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce left Thursday's practice due to tightness in his back and hip. (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders QB Derek Carr has two more years left on his deal and no guaranteed money, making 2021 a critical year in terms of his long-term future. A successful season, and the Raiders would presumably commit to him with a new extension. Less than that, and they could look for an upgrade in 2022 with another turbulent offseason of quarterback movement projected. However, Carr isn’t worried, saying the team and his agent have had some discussions on the plan.

“They have talked about those things and they will continue to talk about those things, and that relationship has been great and healthy,” Carr said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “But I am in a place now where I am 30 years old, Year 8, where I … in the nicest way I can say this, I just don’t care about that stuff. I have been the highest-paid player. What did that get me? Nothing. (Laughs).

“I don’t have a Super Bowl ring. You want to be paid what you’re worth and you want to be paid in a respected way, but I don’t need to be the highest-paid player again. I don’t need all that. I don’t care to do that again, man. I just want a good team around me. They all know that and that’s what they’re working on, that’s what they have been talking about — how to do that in the best way. I know where I am with the organization. I know where I am at with [HC Jon Gruden]. That stuff will take care of itself. I am not worried about it.”