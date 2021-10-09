AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Jon Gruden

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that Broncos’ WR Courtland Sutton has a sprained ankle and his status will be determined by how he feels on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

has a sprained ankle and his status will be determined by how he feels on Sunday in Pittsburgh. Broncos activated CB Ronald Darby from injured reserve. (NFLTR)

from injured reserve. (NFLTR) Broncos placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Broncos elevated WR Tyrie Cleveland to their active roster.

Chargers

Chargers’ LB Drue Tranquill was relegated to special teams prior to LB Kenneth Murray‘s injury, yet he was able to prove himself when he finally got the opportunity to start again.

“One, talking to guys like Joey Bosa and trying to take from their game, what they’re seeing, how they’re successful,” Tranquill said, via Gilbert Manzano of OCRegister.com. “But two, instinctually, one of the things I like about my game is my instincts and feel for the game. My ability to feel the shot clock coming down, my ability to feel the quarterback’s cadence – when he’s going to snap the ball. You can’t necessarily teach that. That comes with reps and experience. I really felt like I had a good rhythm when (Raiders quarterback Derek) Carr was trying to snap the ball when he was trying to see stuff. I think that shows in the pressures we were able to get on him. As a competitor, you want to be out there as much as you can. But we have a really competitive group, a lot of great guys on defense that deserve to play. It’s just figuring out that balance of guys. How can we get everybody on the field playing and helping this football team win games? Ultimately, I think that’s what it comes down to.”

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley is expecting cornerbacks Chris Harris and Ryan Smith to return from their respective injuries this week.

“Barring any setback, I think (Harris) should play,” Staley said. “He’s practiced pretty well this week and is feeling pretty good. If he plays, that means that he can go out there without reservation. Look to see (Smith) out there this weekend, barring a setback between now in the game.”

Chiefs

Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid says that the team is trying to manage DT Chris Jones‘ wrist injury so that he can play this week.

“We’re trying to get it calmed down,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Raiders

Josina Anderson reports that Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden preemptively addressed players about his comment regarding DeMaurice Smith , with the source telling Anderson the following: “H e did mention that he was regretful for it…Obviously, he’s going to say that for sure. He talked about the emails, how long ago it was. He said he wasn’t in a good space at the time. There might be some talk about it tomorrow while we’re in there. I’m pretty sure there will be.”

e did mention that he was regretful for it…Obviously, he’s going to say that for sure. He talked about the emails, how long ago it was. He said he wasn’t in a good space at the time. There might be some talk about it tomorrow while we’re in there. I’m pretty sure there will be.” The NFL is reportedly reviewing other materials from Gruden. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that while no one outside the league’s office is aware of the specific contents of the emails, a source tells him that there are a “number of off-color emails” between Gruden and Allen, but nothing else that includes racist language or tropes.

According to Florio, most of the discussion is centered around “mocking as incompetent specific owners and others in and around the league.”

Florio adds that at least one other person “whose name would be instantly recognizable” to people who follow the NFL closely sent and received similar emails from Allen, but there was no racist language or tropes in those messages.

Raiders activated CB Keisean Nixon and RB Jalen Richard from injured reserve.

and RB from injured reserve. Raiders placed CB Damon Arnette, TE Derek Carrier and CB Trayvon Mullen on injured reserve. (NFLTR)