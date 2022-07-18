AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu

Broncos
Regarding the additions of HC Nathaniel Hackett and QB Russell Wilson, Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb said their new coach provides a competitive environment for them while Wilson has a clear veteran presence.
“Coach Hackett comes into the meetings with energy, with juice. Our first team meeting, we’ve got guys playing basketball against each other and bringing out that competitive edge. And he brings it over to coaches. You see them racing, or things like that, always competing,” Chubb said via Troy Renck. “And with Russ — the complete guy he is, the complete player he is — you see it every day he comes into the building. He’s a perfect example of what you should be doing. It’s been fun to have those two guys come in and change everything and, hopefully, it finally gets us over the hump that we have been unable to get over the last few years.”
Chargers
- The Chargers hired Robert Sims as a new research analyst. (Arjun Menon)
Chiefs
When speaking about the Chiefs parting ways with S Tyrann Mathieu, Raiders TE Darren Waller thinks it will be difficult to replace Mathieu’s intensity on the field.
“I feel like it’s just the dog nature. That dude is like a lion out there, you know?” Waller said, via the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “There’s not many people who can replicate that level of raising everybody’s intensity level and energy level and just a collective confidence. So I wonder who’s going to be that for them now, because there’s few people — if any — who can do it the way that he does. And I feel like he gave them identity.”
Waller believes that Mathieu was a big part of the Chiefs’ defensive mindset in the playoffs.
“Especially when, I feel like they struggled during the season, but then when it came time during the playoffs, they were just able to flip a switch almost. And I knew who had to have been leading them on the front lines of that mindset and that mental shift. So, we’ll see how that works for them.”
