AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu

Chiefs

When speaking about the Chiefs parting ways with S Tyrann Mathieu, Raiders TE Darren Waller thinks it will be difficult to replace Mathieu’s intensity on the field.

“I feel like it’s just the dog nature. That dude is like a lion out there, you know?” Waller said, via the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “There’s not many people who can replicate that level of raising everybody’s intensity level and energy level and just a collective confidence. So I wonder who’s going to be that for them now, because there’s few people — if any — who can do it the way that he does. And I feel like he gave them identity.”

Waller believes that Mathieu was a big part of the Chiefs’ defensive mindset in the playoffs.

“Especially when, I feel like they struggled during the season, but then when it came time during the playoffs, they were just able to flip a switch almost. And I knew who had to have been leading them on the front lines of that mindset and that mental shift. So, we’ll see how that works for them.”