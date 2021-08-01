AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

NFL Media’s James Palmer reports the Broncos QB competition between Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater will be decided in preseason games.

Brett Jones signed a one-year minimum contract with Denver worth $990,000. The deal included no signing bonus and counts for $850,000 against the salary cap due to the veteran minimum benefit rule. (Chris Tomasson)

Broncos’ HC Vic Fangio on rookie LB Baron Browning ‘s leg injury in training camp: “He’s kind of stuck right now. I’m not sure when he’ll be back.” (Ryan O’Halloran)

The Denver Broncos brought in TE Deon Yelder for a visit on Friday, per Howard Balzer.

Chargers

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley commented on the versatility of LB Kyzir White , who played safety during his time in college: “As you’re seeing the way the NFL game is now, you need guys that can run in the second level. So the way he plays, he can move like a safety, but he hits like a linebacker.” (Gilbert Manzano)

Chargers' LB Kenneth Murray said his shoulder feels "1,000 percent." He also added that he's playing faster and is itching to hit someone when the team has contact in practice. (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden said Derek Carr doesn’t pay attention to when rumors build in the offseason about him potentially being traded.

“Well you just can’t worry about some of the swirling conversations,” Gruden said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I was a part of those swirling conversations for nine years. You know, we have to earn our money. So don’t pay attention to everything that’s being written. Derek knows what he’s all about and what kind of quarterback he is. So just try not to listen to the elevator music and worry about the things you can’t control.”

Gruden believes that Carr is “really starting to play great” in his system and is starting to get recognized as a great quarterback around the league.

“He’s a heck of a guy. He’s a really mentally tough guy. And he’s a really good quarterback that is really starting to play great for us. And I think people are starting to recognize that.”