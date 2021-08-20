AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ QB Drew Lock is trending in the right direction and is not shying away from the competition for the starting quarterback spot in Denver.

“I did a lot of soul searching, figuring out what I need to focus on and how I need to go about it. I really do think it made me a better football player to this point in time, but at first, it is like ugh. You get a sense of, it’s hard to even say, but a sense of gratitude for being able to still come out and fight for it and get little competitive juices flowing early in the season and not just when you go out and step on the field and play games,” Lock said, via Troy Renck of TheDenverChannel.com. “We have another test coming up this weekend and I’m going to go out and try to do the same thing. We’ve got a lot more practices left until the first game. I just want to come out every day and show that I’m improving.”

Chargers

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley said he likes what he’s seen out of DE Joey Bosa in the team’s new defensive system.

“Well I think Joey’s a good example of a guy we really appreciate learning a new role,” Staley said, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean, even though his role is going to be similar — he’s going to be attacking the quarterback and attacking the edge of our defense — we’re asking him to do some things that are new, lining him up a couple of different places. And he’s just an example of a guy that’s poured into us. We’re pouring into him. And I think we’re trying to figure out each and every day where that sweet spot is and I think we’re getting closer. I think he feels like he’s getting closer. He feels like he’s getting into a rhythm. I think over the last week and a half — and then you can count this being two weeks — I really feel like he’s elevated his game. He’s really kind of honing in on his space within the defense and he had a good day out there today. Really physical, rushing really well. And I’m really happy that we have him, I know that.”

Charges HC Brandon Staley said OT Bryan Bulaga sustained a hip flexor. (Gilbert Manzano)

Raiders

Raiders’ HC Jon Gruden was livid following several skirmishes in a joint practice with the Rams.

“That’s enough of that crap,” Gruden said, via Paul Gutierrez and Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “That’s not good for football, that’s not good for anything, so that’s the end of that practice session. There’s no message. They know. They know better. Everybody knows better. And again, it wasn’t everybody fighting — it will be on TV, you’ll see a bunch of guys screaming and yelling — but it was two guys in the special teams period. And then it was a lot of trash-talking that escalated. Just sickening, really, it’s just stupidity. I’m done with that. It’s just child’s play to me.”

Raiders’ QB Derek Carr believes that the reason for all the issues is because some special teams players are fighting for their jobs.

“Well, there’s a reason a lot of the fights came on special teams — they’re fighting for a job,” Carr said Wednesday. “Literally. I love the fighting. … I think it’s good for your team to fight a little bit. Everyone’s tired at this point of camp. … It doesn’t bother me, as long as no one gets hurt. When that stuff carries on to the next play and the next play and you’re getting cheap shots, that’s when it’s pointless. But I think there is good respect for both sides.”

Mike Ozanian reports that two NFL insiders have told him the Raiders are facing very big tax implications from money that was not reported as income, leading to the recent departure of some staff members.

Jason Cole also reports that the money could be linked to approximately $200 million in income/loan accrual from a 1995 loan that Oakland/Alameda County made to the Raiders that was never repaid because it was supposedly non-recoverable. This means that the Raiders could end up owing California state/federal tax on the full amount.