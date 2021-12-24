AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Drew Lock said that he is ecstatic to be starting Week 16’s game against the Raiders and has learned a lot as Teddy Bridgewater‘s backup.

“I woke up with a big smile on my face [Wednesday] morning, being able to come out here and be the guy this week for this team,” Lock said, via Kyle Newman of the Denver Post. “There’s a lot that I’ve learned being in that backup role, and what exactly it takes to be able to come out and win a football game. I learned a lot of that from Teddy. Now it’s time to put it all together and go show that I am a better quarterback than I was.”

Chargers

Raiders

Raiders veteran LB Denzel Perryman said he is grateful to receive a 2022 Pro Bowl selection.

“To be recognized by my peers like that … it means a lot, not too many people get that selection,” Perryman said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I have been in the league seven years, and this is my first time being selected. … It’s an honor.”

As for his ankle injury, Perryman said it is a “work in progress” and is improving each day.

“I’m good, it’s a work in progress, but I am getting better day by day,” Perryman said. “I feel real good.”

Perryman added that he feels irked by missing time with his injury but reiterated that he’s “getting better.”

“I don’t think anybody wants to sit at home … just my history in general, this being injured and not playing a full season, irks me a little bit,” Perryman said. “At the same time, man, it’s football, and I am getting better. It’s a great frustration not being out there.”