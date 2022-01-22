AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb is looking forward to having a bounce-back year in 2022 after having what he calls “his worst year as a pro.”

“This year was honestly probably my worst year as a pro, if I do say so myself,” Chubb said, via Broncos Wire. “All offseason last year I dealt with an ankle [injury], and I was just trying to get back for OTAs. Then, as soon as I got healthy my other ankle went. It was just one of those things that was tiring on me mentally and physically. I’m nowhere near where I want to be. This offseason is probably my first time since my rookie year I’m coming out fully healthy going into the offseason, so I’m so excited about that, and I’m so excited to just put my head down and work.”

Chubb is headed into the 2022 season playing on his fifth-year extension, he undoubtedly wants to prove to the organization that he can stay healthy and return to his rookie-year form.

“I don’t want anything more than to help this team win and to take this organization back to that winning pedigree that everybody knows and loves because the fans deserve it, the players deserve it and we all deserve it,” Chubb said.

Chargers

Chargers GM Tom Telesco wants S Derwin James to be a part of the team’s future plans and is happy to have drafted him.

“I’m just I’m thankful we drafted him, and thankfully, he’s here,” Telesco said, via Fernando Ramirez of SI.com. “We’ll figure out the future moving forward. But he’s a big part of the football team this year, and he has been in the past as well.”

Chargers Tom Telesco called WR Mike Williams a big part of the team, yet would not comment on his impending free agency this offseason. ( GMcalled WRa big part of the team, yet would not comment on his impending free agency this offseason. ( Gilbert Manzano

Telesco commented on the team’s defensive struggles in 2021: “I take responsibility for the defense not playing up to expectations.” ( Manzano

Brandon Staley ’s first season with the team: “He has definitely brought an identity to this team … I think the future is bright.” ( Telesco also commented on HC’s first season with the team: “He has definitely brought an identity to this team … I think the future is bright.” ( Manzano

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the Chargers interviewed Giants ST Coordinator Thomas McGaughey and assistant LB and ST coach Anthony Blevins after firing ST coordinator Derius Swinton last week.

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby believes that the team has benefited from being around interim HC Rich Bissacia this season.

“Rich is one of a kind,” Crosby said, during a media appearance. “Everybody’s been asking, what’s going to happen? Everybody knows my vote. I made that very clear. I love Rich. I think he’s the best man for the job. He’s come in and done such an amazing job. We won 10 games with a team that’s had tragedy, loss, everything you could imagine. And he’s found a way to get a group of guys to come together and win football games in January and December, which is rare. Rich is the real deal, he’s a leader of men. That’s all you can ask for.”