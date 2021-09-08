AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Jon Gruden

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb was detained on a warrant for failing to appear in court last month regarding traffic-related charges, per the Associated Press.

According to court records, Chubb was cited for having expired license plates and for misdemeanor driving under restraint on May 6 and a warrant was issued on Aug. 6 when failing to appear in court.

Records also show that Chubb was cited for speeding in 2019 by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department and also cited for speeding in 2020 by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

The Broncos issued an official statement that Chubb’s situation has now been resolved: “We are aware of the matter, which was related to an unresolved traffic citation that has now been addressed.”

NFL Media’s James Palmer reports Chubb’s ankle is recovering “slower than expected” and has given his “slightly more” issues within the last week. Palmer notes that Chubb was officially listed as limited on Wednesday.

Broncos HC Vic Fangio said he had a “really, really difficult decision” going with Teddy Bridgewater as the starting quarterback over Drew Lock: “It was a really, really difficult decision to go with Teddy Bridgewater. We felt it was the right time to make that move, but we have all the confidence in Drew Lock if he has to go in.” (Matt Lombardo)

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said OT Bryan Bulaga (hip flexor) returned to practice on Monday after missing the previous week in order to give him “adequate rest” ahead of Week 1.

“It’s just more discomfort than anything. The MRIs are negative,” Staley said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press. “We’re trying to give him adequate rest and the mobility recovery that he needs so he can go into this game feeling good.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Jon Gruden is entering his fourth year in charge of the team and has yet to make the playoffs, though Las Vegas’ record has improved each year. A string of draft and free agency misses have only increased the pressure from the Raiders’ playoff drought and another bad season would raise the temperature even more. Gruden says he’s not worried about his job status, though.

“I don’t really feel pressure,” Gruden said via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “[Owner] Mark Davis is going to let me know if it’s good enough or not. And I know what’s good and what isn’t. I’m 58-years-old now, and I’m not working any less than I did when I was 38. So I’m doing the best I can. I’m proud of the results we have gotten, but also realistic. I know what’s at stake. But I’m not going to worry about it.”

Gruden once again voiced his support for Raiders QB Derek Carr, who is firmly entrenched as the starter this year after years of speculation otherwise.

“I came out of retirement, or whatever you call it, to coach this guy. I think he’s pretty good. I think he’s going to continue to get even better,” Gruden said. “If we can play better defense, if we can get more possessions, if we can get a turnover every once in a while and good field position, that would be really helpful to any quarterback. No offense to Tom Brady, but they’re the No. 1 defense in the league. That helps when you’re a quarterback. They don’t remember all your three and outs. So I think the better we get on defense, the better our football team gets, the better he’ll play.

“But I’ve been accused of a lot of things. Not liking Derek Carr. Not liking young players. Again, I don’t have time to worry about it, you know what I mean?”

He also commented on his relationship with GM Mike Mayock, who has also come under fire for the Raiders’ misses in the draft and free agency.

“Real good. Real competitive. I think we work well together,” Gruden said. “I’m not going to speak for him, and we’re not going to agree on everything all the time. But we do, professionally, agree on what decision is made. I appreciate his work ethic. I’m excited about coming in here every day and seeing him. We have a lot of fun. A lot of laughs.”

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Raiders offered recently waived LB Tanner Muse a practice squad spot, but he elected to sign with the Seahawks’ taxi squad.

a practice squad spot, but he elected to sign with the Seahawks’ taxi squad. Raiders TE Darren Waller has hired agents Damarius Bilbo and Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports Group as his new representation. (Ian Rapoport)

has hired agents Damarius Bilbo and Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports Group as his new representation. (Ian Rapoport) It’s worth mentioning Waller has two more years left on his deal after this one and is set to earn base salaries of $6,020,000 this season, $6,250,000 (2022), and $6,250,000 (2023).