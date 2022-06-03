AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Eric Bieniemy, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain said defending QB Russell Wilson, WR Courtland Sutton and WR Tim Patrick in practice is helpful for his development.

“It’s helps me a lot, going against premiere talent like that with a great quarterback and great perimeter players,” Surtain said, via BroncosWire. “That helps me as a player and [helps] build on my game. It’s always great going against them.”

Surtain praised Wilson for his scrambling ability and improvising to make plays.

“He’s very dynamic,” Surtain said of Wilson. “His second-play mentality where he’s making something out of nothing with his scrambling ability — that’s something that defenses may fear. His ability to utilize his legs and create plays on his own — that’s something special about him.”

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said it was tough to not land a head coaching position this offseason but is glad that he’s still with Kansas City.

“In reality it’s tough,” said Bieniemy, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “But I don’t let that keep me from doing what I do. I’m still alive, I’m breathing and I have an opportunity to work for a championship team. That’s the beauty of it.”

Bieniemy said he’s still interested in pursuing a head coaching job.

“I’ve just got to go get it,” Bieniemy said. “I’m not seeking any comfort. I haven’t gotten it for whatever reason. It [doesn’t] matter. I’m going to keep knocking on that door and I’m going to keep working my ass off to make sure that it happens. My job this year is to make sure we take care of business that needs to be taken care of today to help us achieve the goal down the road. And then it’s time for me when it’s presented to just go and get the job.”

has hired a new agent, Michael Portner, as he negotiates a long-term extension prior to the July 15 deadline. Garafolo reports that Brown wanted an agent without any ties to NFL general managers, meaning Portner is negotiating his first contract in the league.

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow said Davante Adams has been very impressive throughout their offseason and is “very consistent” despite when he’s feeling banged up.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him,” Renfrow said, via Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “He’s been so good for so long and just to see him every day and the way he works, whether he feels good or not, it’s kind of uncommon from a superstar, to be honest. He’s very, very consistent. That’s really what I’ve taken from him.”