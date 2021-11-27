AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Jets

Broncos

Mike Klis reports that LB Bradley Chubb (ankle) experienced a minor setback during Thursday’s practice and has a “50-50” chance to play this week according to HC Vic Fangio .

(ankle) experienced a minor setback during Thursday’s practice and has a “50-50” chance to play this week according to HC . Klis later said that Chubb would be activated and will play on Sunday against the Chargers despite the setback.

Klis details the new contract of WR Courtland Sutton which includes a signing bonus of $6 million, a 2022 salary of $12 million, a 2023 salary of $14.5 million, a 2024 salary of $13.5 million, and a 2025 salary of $14 million.

Chiefs

Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy is confident that he will eventually get a head coaching gig in the NFL and will continue to work hard until he earns a position.

“I have to take the approach that those jobs were not supposed to be the job that I get,” Bieniemy said, via the Kansas City Star. “I know I’m going to get a job because I know if I keep working at what I do and we continue to have success, sooner or later someone is going to sit in a room with me and say, ‘You’re the guy.’ I just have to be patient. I know when someone is hiring they aren’t just looking for talent, necessarily, or what’s on your resume. They want to feel comfortable with that person. I haven’t been in too many interviews where the guy interviewing me as looked like me. Or I guess you could say where I looked like him.”

Jets

Jets’ HC Robert Saleh told reporters that he has no regrets on the trade for QB Joe Flacco for a sixth-round pick.

“I’ll stand by this forever,” Saleh said, via Zach Braziller of The New York Post. “When someone offers a sixth-round pick for a player of Joe’s caliber, to me, there is no risk. You’re playing with house money. I’ve said it before, you can trade back one spot and get that sixth-round pick back in a hurry. I know we look at draft capital, but that’s an easy one.”