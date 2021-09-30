AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Josh Gordon, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes the Broncos would be among the teams interested in Jets WR Denzel Mims if New York were to trade the 2020 second-round pick, but so far GM Joe Douglas has told people around the league he’s not interested in dealing him.
- According to SI.com’s Howard Balzer, the Broncos worked out OL Harry Crider, OL Javon Patterson and OL Jake Eldrenkamp.
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said third-round OL Quinn Meinerz did well coming off the bench in Week 3 and may appear at left guard in Week 4: “He did pretty good. Sometimes it’s good to break in cold turkey. He knows there’s a chance he might play (Sunday). Hopefully he won’t be overwhelmed.” (Mike Klis)
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he feels “great” after being hospitalized following Sunday’s game: “I guess I’ll start with my injury report. I’m feeling great, first of all. It’s good to be back. All is good.” (Sam McDowell)
- Regarding newly signed WR Josh Gordon, Reid believes he is a talented receiver and has “worked hard” to be reinstated: “Josh is a good player. We all know that. He’s worked hard on his situation.” (Nate Taylor)
- Reid praised Chiefs GM Brett Veach on his work to sign Gordon: “Brett (Veach) always keeps his eyes open for good players and Josh is a good player.” (Adam Teicher)
- Reid reiterated that Gordon was diligent in his eight months out of the NFL: “He’s had a great 8 months here of taking care of business.” (Taylor)
- As for Gordon’s availability for Week 4, Reid said that it will take some time before the receiver is active: “It’s gonna take a while. It’s probably not gonna be this week.” (Teicher)
- After one practice, Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu compared Gordon to Hall of Fame WR Calvin Johnson: “He kind of reminds me of Calvin Johnson, just the way he’s built . . . From what I’ve seen, he’s a helluva football player.” (Teicher)
- Reid said they will monitor Chiefs LB Willie Gay (toe injury) in practice this week before determining his availability for Week 4. (Taylor)
Raiders
- According to Howard Balzer, the Raiders tried out WRs Deon Cain, Josh Malone, and Javon Wims.
- Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle) was spotted running in Thursday’s practice. (Paul Gutierrez)
