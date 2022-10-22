AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Odell Beckham Jr, Raiders

The Broncos are worried about turning things around across the board, with S Justin Simmons hoping to step up defensively and QB Russell Wilson assuring reporters there is no strife in the locker room.

“It starts with leadership, from a defensive standpoint, offensive standpoint, special teams,” Simmons said via DenverBroncos.com. “Something’s obviously not going right and we need to find a way to fix it. Everyone knows the definition of insanity, and we can’t keep doing the same things week in and week out and think things are going to change.”

“We don’t have a division in our locker room,” Wilson said. “You guys saw how hard we played for each other. It didn’t go our way, but everyone is fighting their butts off every day. The line, the receivers, the running backs, the defense, the defensive line, the linebackers, and our safeties and corners, everybody was playing for each other and we felt like we could have won the game. We had that fluke play at the end, but right before that play, we still felt like we could have won the game. It didn’t work out, but everyone is still together, and we still believe in everything we can do. We must find ways to continue making plays and score touchdowns and do that. The end of the first quarter and the second quarter to get all the way down there. That’s us. We have to bring that every time, and it can’t be anything less.”

Chiefs

When asked about why the Chiefs approached him about a restructured contract, TE Travis Kelce responded that they wanted to free up cap space to start a roster move.

“It’s a start to a move, right? You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something, right? Unless they’re just kindly giving me the money up front, which I genuinely appreciate either way. But yeah, my agent just hit me up and said that they want to free up some cap space so I was like, ‘I get the money now? Alright, I’ll do that. And it frees up cap space for us to get better as a team? I’m in,'” via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star.

The restructure comes prior to rumors of Kansas City being a strong contender to sign WR Odell Beckham Jr., which Kelce hopes becomes true.

“I want them to come true,” Kelce said. “I haven’t heard anything. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility. But I think that something’s in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ… alright now.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said that he’s hopeful for both WR Hunter Renfrow (hip) and TE Darren Waller (hamstring) to be available for Week 7.

“I’m hopeful that both of them are going to be positive,” McDaniels said, via the team’s official Youtube. “I think you’ll see Hunter for sure [at practice] today. We’ll see how Darren’s doing. But I’m hoping we’re moving in the right direction with both guys.”

McDaniels added that they must be patient with both players.

“You have to be patient. Getting frustrated about an injury, when they happen to every team around the league, serves no purpose. You have to be patient and allow them to come back at full health. I want them to get healthy, that’s the most important thing for our team. And hopefully long-term view, our best football is in November and December and hopefully beyond. So that’s where the mindset is now,” said McDaniels, via Vincent Bonsignore.