AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline notes he’s heard the Broncos mentioned as a potential landing spot for Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky in free agency.
- The Broncos announced they have hired former Packers defensive QC coach Christian Parker as their new DB coach.
Chiefs
In Sunday’s 31-9 Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs looked almost nothing like the team that was the best in the league during the regular season and playoffs. Penalties were a big reason why, as Kansas City was flagged eight times for 95 yards in the first half, mostly on defense.
“You can’t have that,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “You can’t have penalties, not that many. I think we had 10 of them total. You’re taking space away from yourself. Either defensively or offensively. It is uncharacteristic, and it’s too bad it happened today.”
- The Chiefs’ offensive line, playing with a number of backups in starting positions, was also exposed Sunday night. The future of some starters on the line is up in the air but Reid doesn’t think the line will become a long-term weakness: “I don’t think the outlook is bleak by any means.” (Nate Taylor)
- Chiefs RB coach Deland McCullough is joining Indiana as the new associate head coach/RB coach. (Football Scoop)
Raiders
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline notes he’s heard the Raiders mentioned as a potential landing spot for Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky in free agency.
- Pauline adds Raiders QB Marcus Mariota is drawing some interest and the expectation is he’s traded by Las Vegas.
- The Athletic reports that most sources would be surprised to see the Raiders trade QB Derek Carr given his familiarity with HC Jon Gruden‘s offense and how he has played better and better the past three seasons.
- Multiple sources say Las Vegas’ preference is to trade Mariota — perhaps somewhere like the Patriots — and keep Carr.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also says he’s been told Carr isn’t available but that the Raiders would trade Mariota.
- CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says some executives have reached out to the Seahawks to inquire about a trade for QB Russell Wilson and the Raiders seem to be one of them.
- Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher of Inside The Birds say that while the Bears and Colts are the two frontrunners to trade for Eagles QB Carson Wentz, they have heard other teams are also interested and wouldn’t be surprised to see the Raiders or Patriots swoop in near the end once they have a sense of the possible compensation.