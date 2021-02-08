AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline notes he’s heard the Broncos mentioned as a potential landing spot for Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky in free agency.

in free agency. The Broncos announced they have hired former Packers defensive QC coach Christian Parker as their new DB coach.

Chiefs

In Sunday’s 31-9 Super Bowl loss, the Chiefs looked almost nothing like the team that was the best in the league during the regular season and playoffs. Penalties were a big reason why, as Kansas City was flagged eight times for 95 yards in the first half, mostly on defense.

“You can’t have that,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “You can’t have penalties, not that many. I think we had 10 of them total. You’re taking space away from yourself. Either defensively or offensively. It is uncharacteristic, and it’s too bad it happened today.” The Chiefs’ offensive line, playing with a number of backups in starting positions, was also exposed Sunday night. The future of some starters on the line is up in the air but Reid doesn’t think the line will become a long-term weakness: “I don’t think the outlook is bleak by any means.” (Nate Taylor)

Chiefs RB coach Deland McCullough is joining Indiana as the new associate head coach/RB coach. (Football Scoop)

Raiders