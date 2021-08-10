AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

“He’s picking up the defense really well,” veteran S Daniel Sorensen said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor . “The first hurdle for any rookie is being able to understand the scheme and how to play in this system. He’s done that very well. He’s a high-energy, high-effort guy, so he’s been flying around making plays.”

It’s early, but the Chiefs think they might have a potential gem with undrafted rookie DB Devon Key . The former Western Kentucky safety is lining up all over the place and making plays while showing a great grasp of the playbook.

Raiders

Raiders DT Gerald McCoy is happy to be back playing in the NFL after suffering a serious quad injury last year.

“It was great, man,” McCoy said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It was tough to sit out a whole season and watch. You learn to love the game again — I always loved it and never took it for granted — because when it’s taken from you, you get a whole new mindset.

“I grew mentally, physically and emotionally and now I am just back for the love of the game.”

McCoy also has high expectations for the defense entering the 2021 season.

“We have a great group of guys on the D-line,” McCoy said. “We have so much talent. That’s what I am saying. With the knowledge I have of the game, the talent is here.

“You just got to teach guys how to watch tape, teach guys how to prepare, teach guys how to do certain things. Everything that people think was missing in that D-line room last year is there. It’s in there. They just needed some vets to come in and really show them how to do this thing.”