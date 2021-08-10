AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Broncos HC Vic Fangio said QB Drew Lock will start the first preseason game. (Ryan O’Halloran)
- Fangio mentioned OLB Bradley Chubb didn’t practice due to a personal matter but will return for this week’s preseason game vs. Minnesota. (Aric DiLalla)
Chiefs
It’s early, but the Chiefs think they might have a potential gem with undrafted rookie DB Devon Key. The former Western Kentucky safety is lining up all over the place and making plays while showing a great grasp of the playbook.
“He’s picking up the defense really well,” veteran S Daniel Sorensen said via the Athletic’s Nate Taylor. “The first hurdle for any rookie is being able to understand the scheme and how to play in this system. He’s done that very well. He’s a high-energy, high-effort guy, so he’s been flying around making plays.”
- Per Taylor, Chiefs OL Andrew Wylie is in the lead to be the primary backup at guard and both tackle spots after filling in at right tackle in 2020: “Last year was a real eye-opener, actually getting playing time at tackle. This offseason, I was really able to fine-tune (techniques). Last year, I felt like a guard playing tackle. This year, I feel more like a tackle, just getting reps at it.”
- Chiefs LT Orlando Brown said he’s playing with a chip on his shoulder: “I forward to being able to get rid of that stigma of, ‘This guy can’t play left tackle in a pass-first offense.'” (Adam Teicher)
- Chiefs RB Darrell Williams has a knee injury and fourth-round DE Joshua Kaindoh has a hamstring injury. (Herbie Teope)
Raiders
Raiders DT Gerald McCoy is happy to be back playing in the NFL after suffering a serious quad injury last year.
“It was great, man,” McCoy said, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It was tough to sit out a whole season and watch. You learn to love the game again — I always loved it and never took it for granted — because when it’s taken from you, you get a whole new mindset.
“I grew mentally, physically and emotionally and now I am just back for the love of the game.”
McCoy also has high expectations for the defense entering the 2021 season.
“We have a great group of guys on the D-line,” McCoy said. “We have so much talent. That’s what I am saying. With the knowledge I have of the game, the talent is here.
“You just got to teach guys how to watch tape, teach guys how to prepare, teach guys how to do certain things. Everything that people think was missing in that D-line room last year is there. It’s in there. They just needed some vets to come in and really show them how to do this thing.”
- ESPN’s Field Yates reports the Raiders were one of the teams to put a waiver claim in for new Jets G David Moore.
- Second-year LB Tanner Muse will start the preseason with the first team as the base-defense OLB while second-round S Tre’Von Moehrig will get the first crack as the starting FS. (Vincent Bonsignore)
