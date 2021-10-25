AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that he’s heard former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is not currently interested in purchasing the Broncos should they be put up for sale.

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he has to play better for the team to turn it around. He pushed his interception total to nine on the year in Sunday’s loss to the Titans and also lost a fumble trying to dig the team out of an early hole.

“It’s kind of been one thing here and there each and every week,” Mahomes said, Teresa M. Walker of the Associated Press. “It’s not like a whole overarching one thing, and today it was probably me. I just pressed a little bit too early in the game and then we got down we were in the mode where (we had to go) no huddle, which you don’t want to be in in the NFL.”

Raiders

Raiders interim HC Rich Bisaccia praised QB Derek Carr ‘s work ethic and preparation following the team’s win over the Eagles. “His preparation is second to none, and he plays like he prepares.” (Paul Gutierrez)

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs was ruled out with a chest injury, but the team feels he avoided a major injury. With Las Vegas going into their bye week, he’ll have extra time to recover. (Tom Pelissero)

