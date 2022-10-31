AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Darren Waller

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson was feeling good after getting his team a win in London on Sunday.

“Adversity is temporary,” Wilson said, via the Denver Post. “I’ve never shied away from pressure. You’ve got to look right at it and keep going and keep believing and stay the course… Yeah, I got the high knees on that third down. While the guys are playing ‘Uno’ on the flight, maybe we’ll all have to.”

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes there’s a split of opinion on whether the Broncos are more likely to trade OLB Bradley Chubb or WR Jerry Jeudy before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Jones adds Denver is interested in accumulating more picks next year, and while it would be painful to move on from either Chubb or Jeudy, they're considering it.

The Broncos would happily trade TE Albert Okwuegbunam but Jones says there’s been little to no interest in him from other teams.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid spoke about his expectations for new WR Kadarius Toney : “We’ve got one football and we’ve got a few guys that we’d like to get the ball to.” (Adam Teicher)

Reid also noted that he could potentially handle some return duties: "We'll see how he fits in, it will be a gradual process." (Herbie Teope)

Raiders

NBC Sports’ Peter King mentions Raiders DE Clelin Ferrell and S Johnathan Abram have been available for cheap since the summer.

The Athletic's Tashan Reed adds the Raiders could consider selling off more pieces but thinks it's unlikely anything happens before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. He notes RB Josh Jacobs could draw interest but the return might be weak and only worth doing if Las Vegas absolutely knows Jacobs won't be back in 2023.

Reed is also doubtful the Raiders would have much of a market for TE Darren Waller who's been banged up since late last season, not enough to make it worth trading him unless they want to dump salary.

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels had no update on Waller who missed his third straight game with a hamstring injury: "He practiced in a limited capacity last week and we're going to err on the side of caution." (Vic Tafur)

Raiders owner Mark Davis on McDaniels after the loss: "Josh McDaniels is our head coach and will be for years to come." (Vincent Bonsignore)