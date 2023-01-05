AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Davante Adams

Broncos

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero said he wants to be a head coach in the NFL but has not spoken to the team’s ownership regarding their head coaching vacancy. Instead, Evero insists that he’s only focused on Week 18. (Nick Kosmider)

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said they have ruled out second-round WR Skyy Moore (lacerated right hand) from Week 18. (Nate Taylor)

(ankle) returned to practice but they could still sign a backup option. Reid said he’s being cautious with WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and he’d only play on a limited basis in Week 18: “I know he’s going to want to go. I’ll be holding him back, I’m sure.” (Taylor)

Raiders

Raiders WR Davante Adams is committed to the team beyond this season, even if QB Derek Carr is not a part of the future.

“Yeah, absolutely, I wouldn’t have been here or ended up here, originally, probably if Derek wasn’t here,” Adams said, via ESPN. “But that doesn’t necessarily mean that I won’t be here in the event that he’s not here. That’s my boy. Obviously, I’ve got his back through anything. I think I’ve made that more than clear at this point. I support him and I support everything that he has moving forward as well. But my dream was to play for this team before he was a Raider, and at this point I want to try to make this thing work and continue on doing what I’m doing here, myself get better and see the team grow and get better as well.”

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels said Adams embodies what the team’s young players should aspire to be in terms of work ethic and preparation.

“He hasn’t missed a practice, like literally very few reps, the entire year,” McDaniels said. “So, to put in that kind of work and that kind of effort and that kind of dedication to his craft when he’s already achieved whatever he’s achieved prior to being here, I think that just speaks to how incredible the person is. And he’s been that way every day that we’ve been with him. He wants to do things the right way every time he walks in the building. It’s a great representative, a great example to the young players that are trying to figure it out — if you want to emulate somebody, he would be a really good one to follow.”

Adams added that he would like to be a part of the team’s upcoming quarterback decision.

“Me, Josh, Ziggs, we’ve all got a really good dynamic and it’s something that I really appreciate, and I’ve mentioned it to them as well,” Adams said. “They don’t have to do anything — I’m not a part of the front office — but they know the reason why I came here. And a step like this is something that means a lot to me and my personal career and what I’m trying to chase as far as the ultimate pursuit, to get that ring. We’ve got a good understanding for one another and that helps this whole process.“