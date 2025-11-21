AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, Pete Carroll

Broncos

Broncos CB Riley Moss was penalized three times in Week 11, including one that negated an interception return for a touchdown by CB Jahdae Barron. Moss admitted that he needs to put more emphasis on playing the ball.

“Listen, I will absolutely own up to the last one, the underthrown ball,” Moss said, via BroncosWire. “I can’t be grabbing him like that. It’s tough. It’s already a tough position, and I have to be able to, in those situations, play the ball. In practice, it’s going to be a big emphasis. We are going to put the boxing gloves on me, we’re going to tape them up. So there’s no chance [of a flag].”

Moss understands he can’t keep putting himself in a position to be penalized.

“It’s a repetitive thing. People can have their opinion on it, but me as a professional athlete, I need to be able to realize that, OK, this has happened multiple times. Yes, it’s unfair sometimes, and it sucks. But I can’t be in that position as much as I have been. So that is something to work on. Again, everyone has their opinion, but as a competitor and as an athlete, I have to own up to some of it and get better from it.”

Chiefs

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he hasn’t been connecting on the deep ball and hopes to give his receivers more of an opportunity to make a play down field.

“Yeah, I’m just not making the throws. That’s pretty much the biggest thing. Guys are getting open and giving me chances to make the plays down the field,” Mahomes said, via Chiefs Wire. “I give them chances to make plays and if you look at the one to Tyquan (Thornton) later in the game, it wasn’t necessarily the best thrown ball but it gave him (Tyquan Thornton) a chance and I think that’s something I can learn from with guys like Xavier’s (Worthy) early, is that it might not be the perfect pass that’s going to be a touchdown and catch like that, but if I can throw the ball and just give him (Xavier Worthy) a chance to make a play, he’ll make the play on it, then he can make the play and score the touchdown from there. Being better there and giving guys chances usually works out.”

Raiders

The Raiders aren’t expected to part ways with HC Pete Carroll at the end of the season, according to SI’s Albert Breer.

at the end of the season, according to SI’s Albert Breer. Breer adds that the team’s young core is the most important factor moving forward with the team and Carroll’s future. If they aren’t continuing to develop, Las Vegas could make Carroll a one-and-done coach.