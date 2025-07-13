AFC Notes: Broncos, Chiefs WR Corps, Raiders, Dont’e Thornton

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said rookie OL Clay Webb has been a great addition to the team. Webb was projected to be an early day 3 pick but went undrafted after being subjected to a lawsuit regarding bullying allegations.

“He’s been cleared,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “This kid’s a great kid. We spent a ton of time with him. He’s the best. Obviously, made a mistake, and he was fantastic just in discussing it with us and going through it with us. We feel really good about where he’s at.”

Chiefs

The Chiefs head into the new season with familiar faces in the WR room like Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes spoke on the importance of their pre-existing chemistry and familiarity with one another.

“For sure. I think you saw even at the beginning of last year before Rashee (Rice) got hurt,” Mahomes said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “Whenever you have a guy that you have spent that time with and had that connection with, you can hit the ground running because you know those different things. Seeing that with Xavier (Worthy) this year and Hollywood (Brown) and Rashee and JuJu (Smith-Schuster) and all these guys, man.”

Raiders

Raiders GM John Spytek joked that owner Mark Davis believes his father, the late Al Davis, would have approved of the team drafting WR Dont’e Thornton, considering his size and athleticism.

“Mark joked that it was the Al Davis pick of this draft,” Spytek said, via the team’s official website. “The height, weight, speed, raw traits, athleticism, speed, and I think it’s just focusing on what he can do and what he can be. … You watch his target tape, I think it’s pretty impressive. And we think he hasn’t hit his ceiling yet.”