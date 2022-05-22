AFC Notes: Broncos, Colts, Patriots

Broncos

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero is enjoying having senior defensive assistant Dom Capers on his staff, as the veteran brings a wealth of experience to any organization.

“Dom has been so valuable, just all the experience and knowledge [that he has],” Evero said, via BroncosWire.com. “He’s been so helpful so far in terms of always having the scouting board. [He has] a lot of great ideas, very familiar with the scheme. Especially with the youth on our staff, it’s refreshing to have somebody not just for the defensive coordinator but for the defensive line coach and the outside backers and inside backers and the secondary. He has knowledge on every level. He could be helpful not just to me but our entire staff.”

Colts

When asked about Colts’ owner Jim Irsay describing that they made a “mistake” with Carson Wentz, the new Commanders quarterback said on The Volume Sports podcast that he didn’t anticipate how things turned out in Indianapolis.

“I mean, it is what it is, you know. Everyone’s entitled to their own opinion,” Wentz said. “I thought last year was a really fun year. I thought we did some incredible things but came up short at the end. Obviously, I struggled down the stretch there and the timing was poor. But yeah, I didn’t expect that. I didn’t expect things to unfold the way they did and I thought things were in a pretty good place there. I had awesome relationships with every single person in that building. Can’t say enough good things about the people over there. Yeah, it kinda came out of left field, you know? He’s entitled to his own opinion and he’s entitled to do what he wants with his football team.”

Patriots

Patriots first-round G Cole Strange’s father Greg was not expecting his son to be selected in the first round of the draft. Both he and Cole thought that the phone call was a prank until they heard the voice of HC Bill Belichick.

“[Cole] said, ‘Sir, I don’t mean to be disrespectful at all, but I’ve gotta know because I’ve got some crazy friends. Is this a prank?’ The guy said, ‘Hold on just a second.’ And then Bill Belichick got on the phone and of course, unless you’ve been under a rock for the last 20 years, you know Bill Belichick’s voice,” Greg Strange said, via MassLive.com. “As soon as I heard Bill Belichick’s voice, Cole and I both started screaming and hugging and acting crazy. Probably saying a bunch of inappropriate stuff. We were so excited. To his credit, you’ve gotta love the guy, Belichick is sitting there and when we got through, the first break he had, he said, ‘Hey Cole, you’ve gotta act like you’ve been there, man.’ It was classic to us. We absolutely loved it.”