AFC Notes: Broncos, Ravens, Steelers

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson was hurt to see WR Tim Patrick go down during practice. Patrick tore his ACL while trying to complete a play.

“It was devastating just to see him go down,” Wilson said, via PFT. “Made a great catch and he was accelerating, finishing the play, and [his] knee gave out. Tim has been a true pro. Ever since I’ve gotten here, just a true pro. Leader in the locker room, a leader on the field, a leader in every way he’s gone about it. He’s still staying positive, he’s still staying upbeat. He’ll come back stronger.”

Ravens

Ravens OC Greg Roman said the team has a deep running back group and everybody is capable of taking the number one spot. It appears as if the team will take the competition down to the final wire.

“I see it as wide open, I see everybody as capable,” Roman said, via Ravens Wire. “Everybody is flashing. We signed a new guy, Corey Clement. I thought he did some really good things out there today – really flashed. So, I think that’s wide open. I mean, I can envision … The big thing for us as coaches now is we’re seeing these guys, but we’re trying to push them all to the No. 1 spot – we’re trying to push them all there – and then see who grabs the brass ring and how it shakes out. But we want to make sure we’re prepared, because any of these guys could play.”

Ravens WR Tylan Wallace has a minor knee sprain, according to HC John Harbaugh . (Jamison Hensley)

has a minor knee sprain, according to HC . (Jamison Hensley) Ravens WR James Proche is dealing with a soft-tissue injury, which is why he didn’t play in the team’s first preseason game: “It’s not going to be too long,” Harbaugh said. (Hensley)

Steele rs

Regarding the Steelers’ quarterback competition, HC Mike Tomlin said that Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and Kenny Pickett are “making it difficult for us.”

“They’re making it difficult for us,” Tomlin said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. “It’s tough to manage three capable guys, but they’re forcing us to do it because they’re making the necessary plays. They’re anticipating, the timing has been good, [and] the accuracy has been good. Mitch’s silver bullet, if you will, is his fluidity and mobility. He’s a really good athlete. Rudolph throws a really good deep ball. (Pickett) has been Steady Eddie. Kenny P, I don’t think you can get him in an environment where he gets flustered. … We saw that at Pitt and it’s it’s been the same. It doesn’t matter what drill or what environment you put him in. He’s Steady Eddy and really cool.”

As for Trubsiky being named their starter in the preseason opener, the quarterback said he’s grateful for the opportunity.

“It means a lot,” Trubisky said. “Ever since I came here, I came here for the opportunity to start and lead a team. I definitely have been given that and I’m just trying to take advantage of that every day.”

Trubisky added that playing under Tomplin gives him a lot of confidence and he’s already learned a lot since joining the organization.

“I think playing for a coach like Coach Tomlin, it just gives you confidence. I’ve learned so much since I’ve gotten here. He’s taught me so much, and I think he really gives everybody on the team confidence the way he prepares the way he knows the game. It’s been a lot of fun, and it means a lot to me and I’m just looking forward to it. We’re building day by day and if we rolled it out, I’d go out there first, and I’m looking forward to that.”