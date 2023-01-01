AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos interim HC Jerry Rosburg isn’t buying into the criticism surrounding QB Russell Wilson this season.

“Crap. It’s a bunch of crap,” Rosburg said, via Pro Football Talk. “I really appreciate those guys (standing up for him). I don’t live in that world, but people tell me things, and I really appreciate those people who do that because Russell Wilson, I watch him practice out here, I see what he does. I see a Hall of Fame quarterback on the practice field.”

“Our job as coaches, as teammates, if we really want to make a statement, we’ll make it on Sunday,” Rosburg added. “We’ll play well and we’ll coach well, and we’ll give him the opportunities that he deserves to show what a great quarterback he is. That’s action. So all the other things that we say, they’ll have no value unless we go out there and play that way.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Broncos QB Russell Wilson plans to closely examine his entire routine to determine what changes need to be made to avoid another season like this past one.

Rapoport adds one of the things will be figuring out if he needs to bulk up to better be able to play from the pocket, or if he needs to slim down to try and recapture as much quickness as possible even at the age of 34.

Broncos Randy Gregory was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. ( OLBwas fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct. ( Rapoport

Chargers HC Brandon Staley said that he does not agree with the decision to eject S Derwin James from Week 16’s game following his helmet-to-helmet hit with Colts WR Ashton Dulin.

“No, I did not (agree), because I know Derwin’s intent,” Staley said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star. “I thought that he tried to lead with the shoulder.”

Staley thinks it was the Colts’ offense’s fault for putting Dulin in a vulnerable spot to get hit.

“It’s a play where they obviously laid the guy out in a tough position, which is their fault, not ours, and Derwin made an aggressive play,” Staley said. “I’ve seen him make a lot of tackles on plays just like that, and I know that his target was not above the neck. I know that.”

According to Josh Dubow, the Derek Carr if they want to move him in a trade. Raiders may need to eat some of the salary of QBif they want to move him in a trade.

Raiders Josh Jacobs has now surpassed RB Marcus Allen (4,638) for the most rushing yards through a player’s first four seasons in team RBhas now surpassed RB(4,638) for the most rushing yards through a player’s first four seasons in team history.