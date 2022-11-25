AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chargers

Broncos
Broncos LB Josey Jewell said that their defense must be able to “finish games” more effectively after losing to the Raiders in overtime.
“We just need to finish games. It’s that plain and simple,” Jewell said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “We do well in the first quarter, second quarter, third, and we just need to keep that throughout the fourth quarter. Stay consistent in this game, and we don’t even need to bring it to overtime.”
Broncos S Justin Simmons thinks their defensive struggles are due to “poor execution.”
“At the end of the day, it’s just poor execution,” Simmons said. “That’s what I’m saying, everybody keeps talking about, defense this, defense that. You talk about ratings and all this other stuff that doesn’t matter. What matters is how you execute when it matters most. Had the defense been able to get a stop in a two-minute situation and get a fourth down, stop offense on the field, we win the game, point blank, period.”
Russell Wilson
Broncos QB Russell Wilson pointed out that they have struggled mightily in third quarters so far this season and he’s focused on turning things around.
“Our third quarters have been part of why we are where we are,” Wilson said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “It’s not even a part of it – it’s a big part of it. I think we’ve had pretty good first halves for the most part, decent. Some better than others, but the third quarters have slowed us down tremendously. So that’s something I’m focused on over the next few days and going into this game (at Carolina) and the rest of the games we have this year. And hopefully we can turn it around.”
Chargers
- The Chargers worked out a group of punters on Thursday including Jordan Berry, Sterling Hofrichter, Jake Julien and Colby Wadman. (Jeff Miller)
- Chargers P J.K. Scott is dealing with a quad issue but the team expects him to be available Sunday.
