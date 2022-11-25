AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Chargers

Broncos

Broncos LB Josey Jewell said that their defense must be able to “finish games” more effectively after losing to the Raiders in overtime.

“We just need to finish games. It’s that plain and simple,” Jewell said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN. “We do well in the first quarter, second quarter, third, and we just need to keep that throughout the fourth quarter. Stay consistent in this game, and we don’t even need to bring it to overtime.”

Broncos S Justin Simmons thinks their defensive struggles are due to “poor execution.”

“At the end of the day, it’s just poor execution,” Simmons said. “That’s what I’m saying, everybody keeps talking about, defense this, defense that. You talk about ratings and all this other stuff that doesn’t matter. What matters is how you execute when it matters most. Had the defense been able to get a stop in a two-minute situation and get a fourth down, stop offense on the field, we win the game, point blank, period.”