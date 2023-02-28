AFC Notes: Broncos, Russell Wilson, Jaguars, Texans,

Broncos

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday that it would be hard to find a better coach than Sean Payton to help Russell Wilson.

“I don’t think you can come up with a guy better coaching quarterbacks than Sean,” Carroll said, via ESPN.com. “He’s proven that. He’s had such tremendous success … he’s got a great playcaller mentality to him … they’re very fortunate to have him.”

Jaguars

1010XL’s Mia O’Brien writes that while the Jaguars are actively trying to extend OT Jawaan Taylor , they’re OK with letting him walk and drafting a replacement this year.

, they’re OK with letting him walk and drafting a replacement this year. James Palmer does not expect the Jaguars to be very active in free agency and believes the team will focus on their own group of free agents, including TE Evan Engram .

. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke says that the team would like to bring Taylor back and also said it is possible that Engram could be a candidate for the franchise tag. (John Shipley)

says that the team would like to bring Taylor back and also said it is possible that Engram could be a candidate for the franchise tag. (John Shipley) Baalke is unsure if the team will move up from No. 24 in the draft, saying: “I don’t know that we’re going to be big movers.” (Shipley)

Justin Melo notes that Tennessee-Chattanooga OL McClendon Curtis has met with the Cardinals, Jaguars, and Saints.

Texans

Mike Jones of The Athletic notes that while the Texans are in good shape cap-wise, they could save $4 million by moving on from veteran S Eric Murray and an additional $5 million by letting go of LB Christian Kirksey .

and an additional $5 million by letting go of LB . Texans GM Nick Caserio on possibly trading WR Brandin Cooks : “We’ll do what’s best for the team moving forward.” (Brooks Kubena)

on possibly trading WR : “We’ll do what’s best for the team moving forward.” (Brooks Kubena) Caserio on finding a new quarterback: “It’s not really about one position. So we’re gonna be very thoughtful. We’re gonna take our time and start to make good decisions all throughout the spring and on organizing the entire roster.” (DJ Bien-Aime)