AFC Notes: Browns, Colts, Ravens

Browns

Regarding the Browns HC Kevin Stefanski playing “select starters” in their preseason finale against the Falcons like Baker Mayfield, Stefanski said they are making individual decisions with players they want to get reps.

“We’re just making decisions individually based on who needs to get some reps, making those decisions based on these practice reps, based on the joint practice reps, based on game reps,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “So we’ll hold some other guys out.”

Other than Mayfield, Stefanski wouldn’t get into the specifics of who will play in Sunday’s game.

“I’m not going to go through who’s playing, who’s not,” Stefanski said. “I gave you Baker. You’ve got to tune in Sunday night. NBC wants me to keep it a secret.”

Stefanski believes their players got valuable practice time during their joint sessions this offseason, where the first-team got near “60 reps” in a controlled environment against other teams.

“I think it’s football. I think we try to be smart about everything we do,” Stefanski said. “That’s why I think the joint practices are so important, because it’s a controlled environment where our ones got close to 60 reps vs. their ones in a controlled environment. It’s all part of it, the way you practice and then the way you play is similar. It’s all good work is the way I look at it.”

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich says DL Tyquan Lewis ‘ recovery from a shoulder injury has been a slow process, yet the team is not ready to rule him out for Week 1. (Joel A. Erickson)

says DL ‘ recovery from a shoulder injury has been a slow process, yet the team is not ready to rule him out for Week 1. (Joel A. Erickson) Reich on veteran WR T.Y. Hilton‘s injury status: “He’s been evaluated for a neck injury. He was experiencing some discomfort on the trip to Detroit, so we had some scans. It’s a disc issue. He will miss some games — we’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.” (Zak Keefer)

