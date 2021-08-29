AFC Notes: Browns, Colts, Ravens

Browns
Regarding the Browns HC Kevin Stefanski playing “select starters” in their preseason finale against the Falcons like Baker Mayfield, Stefanski said they are making individual decisions with players they want to get reps.
“We’re just making decisions individually based on who needs to get some reps, making those decisions based on these practice reps, based on the joint practice reps, based on game reps,” Stefanski said, via Scott Petrak of BrownsZone. “So we’ll hold some other guys out.”
Other than Mayfield, Stefanski wouldn’t get into the specifics of who will play in Sunday’s game.
“I’m not going to go through who’s playing, who’s not,” Stefanski said. “I gave you Baker. You’ve got to tune in Sunday night. NBC wants me to keep it a secret.”
Stefanski believes their players got valuable practice time during their joint sessions this offseason, where the first-team got near “60 reps” in a controlled environment against other teams.
“I think it’s football. I think we try to be smart about everything we do,” Stefanski said. “That’s why I think the joint practices are so important, because it’s a controlled environment where our ones got close to 60 reps vs. their ones in a controlled environment. It’s all part of it, the way you practice and then the way you play is similar. It’s all good work is the way I look at it.”
Colts
- Colts’ HC Frank Reich says DL Tyquan Lewis‘ recovery from a shoulder injury has been a slow process, yet the team is not ready to rule him out for Week 1. (Joel A. Erickson)
- Reich on veteran WR T.Y. Hilton‘s injury status: “He’s been evaluated for a neck injury. He was experiencing some discomfort on the trip to Detroit, so we had some scans. It’s a disc issue. He will miss some games — we’re optimistic it’s not season-ending.” (Zak Keefer)
Ravens
- Mike Garafolo reports that Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins will have more evaluations on his knee due to his MRI showing possible LCL damage in addition to the ACL damage.
- Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says that while the Ravens are comfortable with RB Gus Edwards going forward, the team has kept in contact with free agent RB Todd Gurley. Gurley previously visited the Ravens and left without a deal.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec writes that the knee injury to RB J.K. Dobbins creates space for both Justice Hill and Ty’Son Williams on the final roster. The two had been battling for the No. 3 spot.
- Zrebiec adds the Ravens will have to carry guys like QB Trace McSorley, WR Miles Boykin, and first-round WR Rashod Bateman on the roster to be able to bring them back off injured reserve. They could do something similar with TE Nick Boyle, cutting TE Eric Tomlinson to make space and then re-signing the veteran, who doesn’t have to clear waivers.
- Zrebiec mentions Ravens DT Justin Ellis as another veteran who fits that mold, or as a practice squad candidate. Ravens OLB Pernell McPhee is a key role player but could be cut as a veteran with a handshake agreement to be brought back a day later.
- With how deep the Ravens are in the secondary, Zrebiec projects Baltimore needing to cut S Nigel Warrior, S, and UDFA S Ar’Darius Washington.
- Ravens WR James Proche said losing Dobbins would be a huge loss: “That one hurts, bro, because you know how much work he put in. Any time a game is taken away from a dude like, you really feel for him.” (Jamison Hensley)
- Proche mentioned QB Tyler Huntley plays a lot like QB Lamar Jackson: “If you put an 8 on his jersey, you wouldn’t notice a difference.” (Hensley)
- Ravens CB Marcus Peters says playing for Baltimore brought his joy back and added that he is hoping to finish his career with the team. (Ravens Twitter)
