AFC Notes: Browns, Jets, Titans

Browns

Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski noted that the team will be getting an MRI on Kareem Hunt ’s ankle on Monday, adding that Hunt wanted to re-enter the game against the Ravens. (Jake Trotter)

Jets

Jets WR Braxton Berrios has carved out a niche for himself as a slot receiver and return specialist in New York. The former sixth-round pick is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season but would be down to re-up with the Jets.

“I would love to,” Berrios said via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “I think this organization and this team is absolutely heading in the right direction. Obviously with this new staff and the overhaul they did, I love the direction this team’s going in and this organization as a whole. I love playing at MetLife, and I love New York, and there’s nothing like Jets fans.”

ESPN’s Rich Cimini writes that it’s looking increasingly likely that Jets LT Mekhi Becton won’t be able to make it back this season from his Week 1 knee injury. The Jets have just four games left in 2021 and Becton still has to get back into game shape to be able to play.

He adds the Jets could seriously consider Alabama OT Evan Neal with one of their first-round picks. Neal is similarly built as Becton and a little more highly regarded as a prospect, but Cimini points out drafting Neal would be a bit of a luxury pick unless there are serious long-term concerns about Becton.

and , set to hit free agency, but Cimini would put the highest priority on re-signing Berrios given his contributions as a returner. Jets’ HC Robert Saleh said WR Denzel Mims “has to be better” after he was benched for committing back-to-back penalties. (Connor Hughes)

said WR “has to be better” after he was benched for committing back-to-back penalties. (Connor Hughes) Saleh was also willing to address the state of the team and their record, as things have clearly not gone their way in 2021: “Does it suck right now? Sure, I feel you. Nobody in this locker room wants to lose football games. But at the same time, I’ve said it before, the path is crystal clear on where this organization needs to go.” (Ralph Vacchiano)

Titans

Titans’ HC Mike Vrabel applauded the play of CB Buster Skrine on Sunday: “He’s a professional. He’s played inside and outside today. I’ve enjoyed coaching him. His professionalism has been up there with anyone that we’ve brought in midway through.” (Turron Davenport)