AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Diontae Johnson, Joe Haden

Browns CB Denzel Ward described his injury sustained in minicamp as a sore left foot and isn’t concerned about the issue.

“Yeah, I’ll be good,” Ward said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Ward said that they do not talk about Deshaun Watson‘s legal case at practice.

“No, we don’t really talk about it. We don’t really talk about it. That’s being handled in the courts, so we don’t talk about it. We just go out there and practice.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh mentioned defensive linemen Broderick Washington and Travis Jones when talking about how the young group was doing this offseason.

“They’re doing well. The young defensive line … I really like those guys. I’m going to tell you; Broderick Washington is really stepping up – just to throw a name out there at you,” Harbaugh said, via RavensWire.com. “He played well last year, and he’s only getting better every single day. Of course, Travis [Jones] is a young guy; he looks good. There are some guys in there that are … They’re going to be a couple surprise guys in there, too, [with] the D-line. I think the D-line is going to be really good.”

Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus believes the Steelers should re-sign free-agent CB Joe Haden. He adds Haden has offers on the table, per a source.

. He adds Haden has offers on the table, per a source. However, the Athletic’s Mark Kaboly points out the Steelers have shown zero interest in re-signing Haden so far and believes they’re ready to roll with their current group of corners.

At outside linebacker, though, Kaboly could see the Steelers looking for help at final cuts to bolster their depth at the position.

Kaboly doesn’t expect the Steelers to offer WR Diontae Johnson an extension worth $20 million or more, which likely means Johnson will try to find that money in free agency when his contract is up.

Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi's one-year, $8 million deal includes a base salary of $1.535 million and a signing bonus of $6.465 million. (Over The Cap)

‘s one-year, $8 million deal includes a base salary of $1.535 million and a signing bonus of $6.465 million. (Over The Cap) The Steelers hired former Eagles director of scouting operations Casey Weidl as their scouting coordinator and Braunson Williams as a scouting intern. Pittsburgh also promoted Fawwaz Izzuddin to BLESTO scout & Dennis MacInnis to pro/college scout. (Neil Stratton)