AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Per Stephen Holder, Colts HC Shane Steichen said there’s no consideration of putting CB Sauce Gardner on injured reserve as of now.

When asked if they plan to make a kicking change, Steichen deferred to GM Chris Ballard and wouldn’t reveal their plans there. (Holder)

Texans

Houston won their fourth game in a row in QB C.J. Stroud‘s return, where he threw for 276 yards in a divisional win over the Colts. Stroud expressed his belief in their group going forward and thinks they can control their own destiny if they can close games out.

“We’re super dangerous,” Stroud said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “We lost some close games against some really good teams. If we can find a way to win some close games after Thanksgiving, we’ll put ourselves in position to do whatever we want.”

Titans

The Titans fell to 1-11 following a 25-3 home loss to the Jaguars in Week 13, where they turned the ball over two times to Jacksonville’s zero. Titans interim HC Mike McCoy had one word to sum up another rough outing: sloppy.

“Yeah, it’s sloppy,” McCoy said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “You look at the whole thing, you have 10 penalties, two turnovers, some big plays were given up. We weren’t very good on third down offensively, where that’s where we had been better the past couple weeks. I think it was 2-of-12 or whatever. That’s never going to be good enough. So there’s a lot of things—it was a sloppy game all around.”

Tennessee first-round QB Cam Ward isn’t looking for silver linings and will feel they have improved when they start stacking wins.

“I mean, I am big on results,” Ward said. “Wins and losses are the only things I care about. Strides? We haven’t made any strides. We’ve got the same outcome for the last couple of weeks. So, it’s more about winning a football game now, it doesn’t matter how it gets done.”

Titans LB Jihad Ward was fined $7,806 for striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing.