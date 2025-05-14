AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts TE Tyler Warren is happy to get to work with his new team and is approaching his first minicamp with a veteran mindset.

“I’m excited to be here and get back in the flow of football,” Warren said, via the team website. “Actually getting on the field and playing football after this long process where I was doing a lot of stuff that wasn’t football. It was good to be out here with everybody and get back in the flow. They say you’re never working if you’re doing what you love, right?That’s what I’ve been doing my whole life so continuing to do that. Doing what I love and what I feel like I’m supposed to be doing. It’s a lot of fun.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud says that new OC Nick Caley has allowed him to take more control of the offense, something that he felt was lacking under former OC Bobby Slowik.

“Taking control and being a little more pre-snap, having tools to put my guys in the best position. That is something that we really didn’t work on these last two years,” Stroud said, via NFL.com. “So, I will be able to put my swag on it, have fun with it. He is all about me taking full ownership, running the show, and that’s what I want. So, it’s really been really cool just to see that he’s bought into me and he doesn’t really know me well yet. He talked about today having blind trust and I have a lot of trust in him already. Just how he talks and how he presents in the room is really cool to see.”

Shaq Mason and LT Laremy Tunsil were his best friends and will miss them. ( Stroud said “it’s above his pay grade” on if it was necessary to make changes on the offensive line, but admitted “it’s exciting having new guys, it’s different,” and that RGand LTwere his best friends and will miss them. ( DJ Bien-Aime

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward spoke to reporters about taking the field for the first time and getting comfortable in Nashville.

“It felt great,” Ward said, via the team website. “It felt good to throw the ball and get the timing down with the receivers. I still have a lot of stuff to get better on. I don’t know the whole playbook yet, but I know the majority of it to go play a game. But I know I have a lot more work to do, and I am willing to do it.”

“I (want people to know) I am all about business,” Ward continued. “I really want to be a pro. I want to be one of the great ones, and I want to be a good teammate at the end of the day. I want to win a lot of football games in my career, and I am excited to be around good vets like (Calvin) Ridley, good guys up front like Lloyd (Cushenberry) and JC (Latham) and those guys. I am excited, and ready to get to work. I want to be a leader. I want to be there for my teammates. When everything goes down, I want to be the person to lift everybody back up. I am surrounded by a great group of guys. But at the end of the day, I am only one job. I have one job to do and that is play quarterback. Everybody else has a lot of other jobs.”