AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

New Jaguars HC Liam Coen was a hot commodity this past coaching cycle because of his success as the architect of an explosive Buccaneers offense, and to be sure that’s a major reason Jacksonville was drawn to him as a candidate. But team EVP Tony Boselli explained that being a head coach is different than being a play-caller even if Coen will retain those duties, and it was how well Coen interviewed as a potential head coach that made the Jaguars so convicted they had to have him.

“I remember, you know, sitting down in the first 30 minutes with Liam, the first thing that jumped out at me was his energy and his command of the room,” Boselli said in a radio interview with 1010XL. “Because, you know, being a head coach is a completely different job description than offense coordinator. You are now the voice of the franchise, you are the voice to all our players and to the whole organization really. That’s a major leadership role. And it takes presence to be a head coach, and you just don’t know until you sit down and really dig into it with an individual to understand, do they have that presence?”

Boselli cited his experience as a former high-end player and how he was compelled by Coen’s interview.

“And I think I have a different perspective as well as being a [former] player, because players know immediately whether the guy’s a fraud or not, and players know immediately, is this an authentic leader? Is he being himself?” Boselli added. “And within 30 minutes, I’m like, Okay, this dude’s got that because he has a presence about him. If I was a player, I would follow him. He can capture the attention of grown men who are a bunch of alphas that are striving, that are competitive and trying to be best they can.”

Texans

Texans OC Nick Caley praised QB C.J. Stroud despite it being their first offseason together so far.

“Yeah, he’s locked in every step of the way. No concerns whatsoever,” Caley said in his press conference, via Pro Football Talk. “I know DeMeco [Ryans] has already hit on this. Everybody has a specific routine relative to their own routine, specific to whatever. Whether it’s football, whether it’s athletic training, et cetera, and he’s doing a great job and he’s out here and he’s working.”

Caley noted Stroud’s desire to be involved with every part of the offense has impressed him.

“The more you can do, the better off you’re going to end up being,” Caley added. “He wants to have the ability to be able to have control. When you’re at that position, there is a lot of great value in being able to fix problems that come up or unscouted looks that come up. It doesn’t happen overnight. That’s for sure. It’s repetition. It’s comfortable with the offense. He’s working hard. He’s done a good job. We’ll just keep growing that.”

Titans

Titans QB Cam Ward has had no issues adjusting to the NFL up to this point and believes that HC Brian Callahan has him on the right path.

“I’m on coach Callahan’s timeline,” Ward said, via CBSSports.com. “That’s really not my decision. I know I still got a lot to work on. I got a lot of processing to do to play in the NFL. I think I’m getting up there at a rapid pace and so I’m excited. I just think the biggest thing for me is just taking it day by day.”