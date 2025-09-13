AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Titans, Texans

Jaguars

Per Adam Schefter, FanDuel has agreed to pay the Jaguars $5 million to compensate for nearly $20 million that a former team employee stole and deposited into the sportsbook.

Titans

In Titans first-round QB Cam Ward‘s NFL debut, he completed 12 of 28 passes, but dealt with numerous drops from receivers. Ward isn’t putting any blame on them for messing up because he knows they will all have their fair share of mishaps.

“I am never going to get on those guys for dropping a ball,” Ward said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I’m going to throw a pick at some point in the season. So, bad plays are going to happen. The biggest thing is when we get back to the huddle, we have to always have a next-play mentality. I am not too worried about that — those boys are going to catch the ball.”

Texans

Texans QB C.J. Stroud said the team was “lollygagging” in their 14-9 loss to the Rams in Week 1. When asked about Stroud’s comments, HC DeMeco Ryans said he wants their offense to get in and out of the huddle faster and make better checks at the line of scrimmage.

“It’s never an entire group, that’s the one thing about it,” Ryans said, via the team’s YouTube. “There are individuals that have their moments throughout the week, and lollygagging — which is the term everybody wants to use — for me, it’s just our tempo in and out of the huddle. We’ve got to get in and out of the huddle quicker, so we can get to the line of scrimmage, so we can operate and make sure we’ve got checks, and things you have to make at the line of scrimmage. To make those checks in a proper manner, we’ve got to get out with some urgency. The urgency piece from everybody has to pick up from the offensive side of the ball. Once the urgency picks up, we’ll be able to operate cleaner when it comes to pre-snap and post-snap.”