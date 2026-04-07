AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Travon Walker, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Stephen F. Austin CB Charles Demmings will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson)

will take a 30 visit with the Colts. (Aaron Wilson) IPP DL Uar Bernard will have an official 30 visit with the Colts. (Luca Evans)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen met with DE Travon Walker for two hours at the end of the season, telling him he wants him to become an unstoppable force and a problem on the practice field.

“I was with Aaron Donald in L.A.,” Coen said at the NFL league meetings, via NFL.com. “And we literally had to take him out of practice in order for us to gain yards on offense. And so, if you want to get where you want to go and where we want you to go and where you can go, I need to be taking you out of practice so that we can operate on offense.”

Walker says it’s now time to take his game to another level.

“Obviously, he’s seen Donald,” Walker noted of Coen. “He coached — he was on the team with Aaron Donald. It just kind of help put things in perspective for me to be able to just click into a different type of mindset from how I was going throughout the year, and I feel like it really dawned on me that it’s just time to ramp things up, take it to the next level.”

Walker on his new extension : “I definitely take some weight off my mind, not saying I was too concerned about it. Having that out of the way, all the talks about the money, it’s time to go play ball now.” ( O’Halloran

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said that QB C.J. Stroud is attacking this offseason with a purpose.

“I see a guy who’s dialed in to the offseason and really working,” Ryans said, via The Athletic. “The past couple offseasons, he hasn’t had that full time to really — whether it was injury or other things — he hasn’t had that full time to dedicate himself to the offseason. So, I see a guy, he’s in full grind mode right now. So I’m excited to see what comes from the work that he’s putting in. It’s only going to be better. The mindset is right. Physically, he’s in a really good space. Mentally in a really good space. I’m excited to see him get back to work.”

Stroud has been active in monitoring the team’s free agency additions and has stepped up looking to create relationships with them early on.

“The investments we made in the offensive line (have) really enhanced our team, right? And C.J. should be a beneficiary of that as well. He’s excited about the moves we made,” Ryans said. “What I love about C.J. is, the guys we are signing in this time of free agency, he’s the first guy like, ‘Can I get a guy’s number? Can I reach out? He wants to reach out to those guys and really welcome them to the Texans family. And it means so much to him, and it means so much to us. And I know, from a free-agent perspective or a new guy going into a new situation, when you hear from the starting quarterback from that team, it carries a lot of weight. So, I’m really thankful for him and his mindset of having that on his mind while he’s working, of ‘I want to make sure I welcome all of our new teammates in the right way.’”